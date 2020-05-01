Aitch shocks fans with new long hairstyle during quarantine

1 May 2020, 11:54

Aitch shows off his "quarantine hair" on Instagram
Aitch shows off his "quarantine hair" on Instagram. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Manchester rapper Aitch has debuted his new long hair on Instagram and fans have lost it.

Aitch's fans are always keeping tabs of what he's been up to during quarantine. Whether he's making TikTok's with his girlfriend Taylor Mullings, posting baby photos or getting exclusive Nando's deliveries – his fans know about it.

Aitch performs 'Taste (Make It Shake)' & more at Homegrown Live

However, the "Rain" rapper shocked his fans when he debuted his new long hair on Instagram.

On Thursday (Apr 30) the 20-year-old Manchester rapper took to his Instagram story talking sending a message out to his fans while in his car.

The screenshots from the Instagram story made it's way onto Twitter after fans were surprised by Aitch's new hair.

Due to being in quarantine because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people are struggling with hair salons, barbers, nail shops and food shops being closed.

In Aitch's case, the rapper evidently has not been able to get a fresh trim. The rapper us currently sporting a new long hair look. See photo below.

Aitch debuts new long hair on Instagram
Aitch debuts new long hair on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Many fans reposted the screenshot on Twitter and tagged their friends. See fans reactions to Aitch's new long hair below.

