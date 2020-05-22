Ahmaud Abrery shooting: Man who filmed video footage arrested and charged with murder

Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot on February 23. Picture: Getty/Justice For Ahmaud Arbery

A 50-year-old man who filmed the shooting of unarmed Ahmaud Arbery, has been charged with murder.

William "Roddie" Bryan, 50, is the third person to be charged over the shooting of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery – who got fatally shot while out jogging in Georgia back in February.

Bryan, who has now been arrested, the man filming the incident which emerged emerged earlier this month. Bryan has been arrested on charges of murder and attempted false imprisonment.

Memorial of Ahmaud Arbery at Echo Park in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

The video shows unarmed Arbery, being shot while he was jogging in the coastal city of Brunswick, Georgia, on 23 February.

Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, who said they believed Arbery was a burglary suspect, were the first two to be charged for the murder.

Lawyers for Arbery's parents said the family was "relieved" that Bryan had now also been arrested.

According to Sky News the statement read "His involvement in the murder of Mr Arbery was obvious to us, to many around the country and after their thorough investigation it was clear to the GBI (Georgia Bureau of Investigation) as well".

Brunswick, Georgia Community gather to protest for Ahmaud Arbery's justice. Picture: Getty

The GBI revealed that Bryan would be booked into the Glynn County Jail.

A lawyer for 50-year-old Bryan, Kevin Gough, previously revealed that Bryan was only a witness to the shooting and had fully cooperated with police.

Gough claimed that Bryan was in his yard when he spotted Arbery running and being followed by a white truck with the McMichaels in it.

Bryan allegedly followed them as he wanted a photo of Mr Arbery, Mr Gough said.

Social media personality Ayoo Travv displays a sign that reads "#RunWithMaud". Picture: Getty

Mr Gough said: "There had been a number of crimes in the neighbourhood, and he didn't recognise him, and a vehicle that he did recognise was following him."

Bryan's lawyer also added that he went to a local police station and answered questions during a "lengthy" interview without a lawyer.

A polygraph test Bryan took showed he was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

It also confirmed that he did not have any conversation with Gregory or Travis McMichael that day before the shooting, according to the attorney.