Ahmaud Arbery shooting: Man who recorded video claims he's receiving death threats

Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot in Georgia on February 23. Picture: Getty/Justice For Ahmaud

The man who recorded the video of Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting, has claimed he is now receiving death threats.

According to CNN, an attorney for William "Roddie" Bryan revealed that he told the news outlet that the death threats came after authorities announced he's under investigation in the case.

A memorial of Ahmaud Arbery at Echo Park in Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Bryan shared his 36 second video clip which showed the fatal shooting of Arbery with investigators. Bryan shared the video with police when they arrived on scene.

After public outcry and several protests, two months later, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, on charges of murder and aggravated assault.

Bryan reportedly told Action News “I had nothing to do with it. I'm trying to get my life back to normal, and it’s been smeared for the last week".

"I was told I was a witness and I’m not sure what I am, other than receiving a bunch of threats.”

He added, "I’d be lying if I didn’t say I wasn’t scared. If that’s what they wanted to do was scare me, they’ve scared me."

Tonight only @ActionNewsJax is sitting down with the man who took video of #AhmaudAubrey being shot and killed. What he says about that day, and the death threats he & his family are now receiving. Right now William Bryan is also under investigated by the GBI. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/XwIzxum9L6 — Bridgette Matter (@bridgetteANjax) May 11, 2020

An autopsy report released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), reveals that Ahmaud Arbery was shot three times, including twice in the chest, according to multiple media reports.

The elder McMichael told police that he and his son chased after Arbery in their truck because they suspected him of being a burglar.

A spokesman for GBI said authorities investigate everybody involved in the case, including those who shoot video, CNN reported.

Bryan told WJAX-TV that he's in complete shock. "I’ve never been involved in anything like that before,” he said. Bryan also denied being involved in any confrontation leading to Arbery's death.

Bryan's attorney, Kevin Gough, denied Bryan worked with the two suspects on the day of the shooting.

Gough said Bryan was doing work in his yard when he saw an unknown man being chased by a car that he had recognised from the area.