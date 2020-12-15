The biggest celebrity thirst traps of 2020

The biggest celebrity thirst traps of 2020. Picture: Instagram

As usual, the stars have been busy flexing all year.

Whether you're an actor, a rapper, a singer or a model - if you're famous, you're bound to have a pretty big following on social media.

And with that comes a whole host of flexing, posing and thirst trapping on the 'gram. For those that don't know, a thirst trap is a sexy photo or video posted with the main goal of enticing your followers.

So, who was the biggest thirst trapper of the year, you ask? (Yes, that's a thing now). Look no further as we dissect the most attention-grabbing snaps of 2020.

Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan encouraged his followers to vote with this sexy snap. Picture: Instagram/@michaelbjordan The Black Panther actor and Hollywood heartthrob set pulses racing when he encouraged his followers to vote in the US election with this topless snap. Do we think it worked? Maybe. Did it cause a minor social media meltdown? Definitely. Kylie Jenner One of Kylie Jenner's many thirst traps of the year. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner Miss Jenner isn't one to shy away from the act of thirst trapping, so it was hard to pick just one from this year's array of posts. However, this racy number racked up some major likes on her feed. Currently wondering how much Gucci stocks sky-rocketed after this went live. Megan Thee Stallion Megan Thee Stallion served body AND promotion for her single with Beyoncé. Love to see it. Picture: Instagram/@theestallion This year, Megan Thee Stallion overcame some major trials and tribulations, undeniably coming out as the rising princess of rap. The Houston hottie promoted her 'Savage' remix with Beyoncé by quoting the iconic line "If you don’t jump to put jeans on baby you don’t feel my pain" alongside this scroll-stopping belfie (butt selfie, get with it). Queen of self-promotion! Ms Banks Ms Banks came through with the Savage Fenty two piece. A slay. Picture: Instagram/@msbanks It's the Savage X Fenty set for me. Ms Banks served inches and baaawwwdddy with this thirst trap, a glowing endorsement of Rihanna's lingerie line. A letter of thanks was surely posted immediately. Maya Jama Maya Jama stopped her followers in their tracks with this bikini snap. Picture: Instagram/@mayajama A mainstay on British television and radio, the gorgeous Maya gave us holiday envy with her February trip to the Maldives. This thirst-trap made me book some personal training sessions for the following month, but alas! A nation-wide lockdown ensued! I really would have gone otherwise. Ashley Walters Ashley Walters flexed his workout progress on the 'gram. Picture: Instagram/@ashleywalters Well, we didn't get a new season of Top Boy this year, but Dusha- sorry, Ashley Walters, did treat his followers to a bevy of topless snaps. Hard work really does pay off. Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor never misses. Picture: Instagram@/teyanataylor Say it with me now - Teyana Taylor never misses. This year, the Harlem-bred beauty welcomed her second child, dropped a killer studio album and became the creative director of PrettyLittleThing. And she has abs. Snoh Aalegra Snog Aalegra racked up the likes with this stunning mirror selfie. Picture: Instagram/@snohaalegra Snoh treated her fans to a bikini-clad thirst trap back in October, and if I'm being honest, I'm starting to think I should have started those personal training sessions after all. A glowing angel. Idris Elba Idris Elba reflected on his professional boxing debut. Picture: Instagram/@idriselba Also in October, everybody's dream James Bond reflected on his professional boxing debut four years ago in a wistful post. "In this picture I was thinking why am I doing this?" he wrote in the lengthy caption, a thought I'm sure many of us have shared at some point during this year. Doja Cat Miss Doja! A vision in pink! Picture: Instagram/@dojacat Doja dominated the charts this year thanks to her TikTok viral single 'Say So', and the rapstress isn't one to avoid daring or bold looks. Here, she is serving mother of the bride after one too many spritzers.

We can't wait to see what the rich and famous have in store for us next year.