The Weeknd fans respond to his shock Grammys snub

Many fans call out The Grammys for snubbing The Weeknd as he did not receive a single nomination.

The Weeknd has called out The Grammys after the award show revealed its 2021 nominees list – where the artist wasn't given a single nomination.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, claimed that the recording award board who decide who is up for a Grammy "owe him" as many believe he was snubbed.

The Weeknd has had an incredible year with his album After Hours receiving great critical success and hit single Blinding Lights being the biggest selling single of the year so far.

"Blinding Lights" has spent a significant amount of time (40 weeks to be exact) in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100.

The Weeknd received zero nominations for the 2021 #GRAMMYs. His "Blinding Lights" is the biggest chart hit of the year. — chart data (@chartdata) November 24, 2020

However, it wasn't enough for him to get a nomination at the Grammys. The Earned It singer took to Twitter to address the matter.

The Weeknd tweeted: "The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…".

The Weeknd calls out The Grammys on Twitter. Picture: Twitter

Many of The Weeknd's fans also took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the artist not receiving any nominations this year.

The hashtag #TheWeekndNotNominated was flooded with fans calling out the Grammys.

One fan wrote "Where are @theweeknd's Grammy nominations??? After Hours is one of the best albums of 2020 and you can't deny that Blinding Lights deserves to be Song of the Year".

Another fan chimed in writing "Man oh man !!!! This guy did not receive even a single nomination in #GRAMMY but his song stayed No.1 on the charts more than any other song. TOTAL HYPOCRISY ".

See other fan reactions below.

the weeknd didn’t get any nominations and justin bieber did... don’t hit me up #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/rmRG6PQ98Q — nadz :D (@nadjiasenee) November 25, 2020

This is enough evidence that being nominated for the Grammys doesn't validate how good an artist, song or album is. At the end of the day we know how talented the weeknd is and how much of a masterpiece After Hours is. pic.twitter.com/VYjmFXQGe9 — Ackerman Elle (@NickiSan247) November 24, 2020

if anyone can show the grammys up for who they truly are its Abel ♥️♥️♥️ #TheWeeknd pic.twitter.com/av42NwWg4a — fleur334 (@fleur3341) November 25, 2020