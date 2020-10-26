Tekashi 6ix9ine 'Supervillain' documentary: trailer, how to watch & more.

A new trailer for Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine dropped in October 2020. Watch it below.

Following its release next year, Supervillain: The Making Of Tekashi 6ix9ine will be available to watch on Showtime, an American TV network.

What's it about?

Supervillain: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine will deep-dive into the wild world of the New York native; his rapid rise to fame and the moment it all came crashing down following his racketeering arrest in 2018.

"I can't believe that I created myself," says Tekashi, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, in the trailer. "Danny created Tekashi 6ix9ine."

"In the world we live in, nice guys don't go anywhere. I will build my own f**king world," he adds, "I want my world to look like it's on fire. I'm destroying anything that's in my way. F**k being a superhero, I wanna be a villain."