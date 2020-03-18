Tekashi 6ix9ine sued by clothing brand Fashion Nova for $2.25 million

18 March 2020, 12:19

Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by Fashion Nova after failing to uphold his deal
Tekashi 6ix9ine is being sued by Fashion Nova after failing to uphold his deal. Picture: Getty

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been sued by Fashion Nova after failing to uphold his deal.

Tekashi 6ix9ine will be coming out of jail soon. but the 23 year-old rapper will still be facing new legal battles – and this time, it's related to a clothing company.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's summer 2020 release date confirmed

According to TMZ, the "FEFE" rapper's newest headache in that department comes after a discount clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, drafted a lawsuit against him.

The American fashion brand are suing 6ix9ine because he did not hold up his end of the deal when it came to promoting their company.

In the report, Fashion Nova allege that he agreed to do that, but he wasn't able to because he was locked up.

In the court documents obtained by TMZ, Fashion Nova details that their company and 6ix9ine had an alleged agreement in place for him to promote their brand on his social media pages and in his music.

For this, the rapper was reportedly given an advance of $225,000 back in October 2018.

However, just two weeks after that transaction, 6ix9ine was arrested and imprisoned. Therefore, he was unable to fulfil his duties requested by the brand.

In addition, the company claims that 6ix9ine's testimony in his highly publicised racketeering case, jeopardised him being the right person to adequately represent their brand.

The report also reveals Tekashi and his people kept them in the dark about the prosecution's case against him.

They further say that he agreed to give back the $225,000 he was given by them, but that that never happened. 

