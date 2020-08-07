Tekashi 6ix9ine calls Rich The Kid a "snitch" in alleged police photo

The 'GOOBA' rapper posted - and deleted - a photo of Rich The Kid seemingly speaking with the police.

Tekashi 6ix9ine's beef with Rich The Kid had appeared to be cooling down in recent months, but it seems the 'YAYA' rapper couldn't help but return to his trolling ways.

6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, posted a photo appearing to show 'Plug Walk' rapper Rich The Kid speaking to the police and was quick to call him a 'snitch'.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was labelled a "rat" or "snitch" for testifying against his former gang affiliates. Picture: Instagram

"Snitchforever," 6ix9ine wrote as the caption on his Instagram post about the Atlanta rapper, along with reel of laughing emojis. However, he later deleted the post.

6ix9ine, 24, was recently released from house arrest after leaving jail early in April due to the coronavirus pandemic, owing to his asthma condition. The rapper was arrested back in November 2018 on racketeering, drugs, and weapons charges.

He received a dramatically reduced sentence after cooperating with federal agents and testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods in court.

An image of Rich The Kid supposedly speaking with police was shared by Tekashi 6ix9ine. Picture: Getty

He subsequently gained the label of 'snitch' from his peers in the industry and social media users. Back in May, Rich The Kid called his rival 6ix9ine a rat on Instagram.

"Honestly imagine coming home a [rat emoji] thinking your the king of New York City anybody from the city should be disrespected & that's just FACTS," the rapper wrote.

Days later, reports claimed that Rich owed Peter Marco from Extraordinary Jewels of Beverly Hills, a jewellers based in Los Angeles, over $200,000 in unpaid jewellery, which Rich denied.