Tekashi 6ix9ine randomly popped up on Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio and joked about snitching

Tory Lanez reacts to 6ix9ine's comment on IG Live. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Tory Lanez has reacted to Tekashi 6ix9ine's lighthearted threat during 'Quarantine Radio'.

Tekashi 6ix9ine was recently released from prison due to coronavirus concerns, and he's back on Instagram joking around.

On Monday (Apr 13) The 23-year-old rapper took to Tory Lanez's famous Quarantine Radio, jokingly threatening the Toronto rapper to play his new music or he will "snitch".

In the comment section of Tory Lanez's 'Quarantine Radio', 6ix9ine joked that he would let people know that Tory is from Canada and not the U.S. if he didn't play his new music.

The "FEFE" rapper wrote "Lemme play this new sh*t or ima snitch on u," 6ix9ine wrote. "You not even from America u from Canada."

6ix9ine comments on Tory Lanez IG Live. Picture: Instagram

Tory and 6ix9ine previously collaborated on 6ix9ine's "Kika" track and are well acquainted, which made the joke not seem so serious.

Last week, 6ix9ine's girlfriend Jade, formerly known as Rachel Wattley, also joked about the Dummy Boy artist snitching.

On Thursday (Apr 2) 6ix9ine was released from the Queens Detention Facility after raising concerns about COVID-19.

The "KOODA" rapper's legal team argued that he was particularly at risk of suffering from complications due to having asthma.

6ix9ine was initial release date was in August, after being sentenced to two years. The rapper is now under supervised release.

A few days after getting out of jail, 6ix9ine joked about snitching on people who were violating Los Angeles' stay-at-home order.

