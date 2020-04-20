Tekashi 6ix9ine 'splashes millions on five luxury cars' days after surprise prison release

Tekashi 6ix9ine spending millions days after prison release. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Having been released from prison following health concerns around coronavirus, 6ix9ine has been spending up a storm!

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison and allowed to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement after his legal team raised concerns around his health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

6ux9ine suffers from severe asthma and home confinement should allow him to stay protected from the virus - but it appears not only is he staying protected but he's also spending plenty of money!

According to a new report from TMZ, a source close to the rapper has revealed that he's been buying luxury cars and watches which are likely to have cos 6ix9ine millions.

The report claims that 6ix9ine has already purchased "a fleet of luxury vehicles that includes a Ventadore, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and a Range Rover".

When it comes to watches and jewellery, TMZ say that their source revealed that "he splurged on 4 timepieces, including a Richard Mille watch, and dropped another $300,000 on a chain shaped like a shark."

The rapper is also reportedly being offered huge sums of money to perform live, with TMZ reporting that "venues in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Europe and South America are offering him $500,000 for shows in 2020 and 2021".

With Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly recording two brand new albums at home after he signed a new record deal whilst in prison, and with the rapper's sentence due to end in August, the rapper appears to be getting set to go big once again for the second half of 2020.

