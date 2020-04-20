Tekashi 6ix9ine 'splashes millions on five luxury cars' days after surprise prison release

20 April 2020, 11:20

Tekashi 6ix9ine spending millions days after prison release
Tekashi 6ix9ine spending millions days after prison release. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Having been released from prison following health concerns around coronavirus, 6ix9ine has been spending up a storm!

Tekashi 6ix9ine was released from prison and allowed to serve the rest of his sentence in home confinement after his legal team raised concerns around his health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

> Tekashi 6ix9ine randomly popped up on Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio and joked about snitching

6ux9ine suffers from severe asthma and home confinement should allow him to stay protected from the virus - but it appears not only is he staying protected but he's also spending plenty of money!

According to a new report from TMZ, a source close to the rapper has revealed that he's been buying luxury cars and watches which are likely to have cos 6ix9ine millions.

The report claims that 6ix9ine has already purchased "a fleet of luxury vehicles that includes a Ventadore, McLaren, Rolls-Royce, Mercedes Benz G-Wagon and a Range Rover".

When it comes to watches and jewellery, TMZ say that their source revealed that "he splurged on 4 timepieces, including a Richard Mille watch, and dropped another $300,000 on a chain shaped like a shark."

The rapper is also reportedly being offered huge sums of money to perform live, with TMZ reporting that "venues in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Europe and South America are offering him $500,000 for shows in 2020 and 2021".

With Tekashi 6ix9ine reportedly recording two brand new albums at home after he signed a new record deal whilst in prison, and with the rapper's sentence due to end in August, the rapper appears to be getting set to go big once again for the second half of 2020.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Tekashi 6ix9ine News

Akon backs Tekashi 6ix9ine following prison release

Akon defends Tekashi 6ix9ine and claims "his homies should have took that for him"
Tory Lanez reacts to 6ix9ine's comment on IG Live

Tekashi 6ix9ine randomly popped up on Tory Lanez Quarantine Radio and joked about snitching
50 Cent says he would choose Tekashi 6ix9ine over his son

50 Cent's son Marquise responds after rapper says he would "choose Tekashi 6ix9ine" over him

50 Cent

Tekashi 6ix9ine chamges his Instagram picture and bio to address "rat" claims

Tekashi 6ix9ine addresses "snitch" claims with new Instagram picture and bio
Tekashi 6ix9ine returns to Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine finally returns to Instagram days after being released from prison

More News

Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy gives tutorial on hand-washing during coronavirus pandemic

Blue Ivy Carter, 8, goes viral with adorable coronavirus ‘hand-washing’ video tutorial

Beyonce

Roddy Ricch and girlfriend welcome baby boy

Roddy Ricch welcomes birth of baby son with girlfriend Allie Minati
Teddy Riley and Babyface roasted over Instagram Live gone wrong

Teddy Riley & Babyface roasted after historic Instagram live goes wrong
Beyoncé, Burna Boy and more appeare at 'One World' concert

Beyoncé, Burna Boy & more raise $128 million with One World: Together At Home concert

Beyonce

Nicki Minaj opens up about colourism and sexism in the rap music industry

Nicki Minaj speaks on claims she made it harder for "brown-skinned” women in music

Nicki Minaj