Stormzy releases Wiley diss track 'Disappointed'

Following Wiley's 'Eediyat Skengman 1' dub, Stormzy responded with force.

It's been less than 24 hours since Wiley sent for Stormzy on his 'Eediyat Skengman 1' diss track and now Big Mike has responded with some smoke of his own!

Naming his response 'Disappointed', Stormzy calls out the Godfather of Grime and shares some info on an issue Wiley had with his brother Cadell.

Wiley responded to Stormzy on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Using the iconic Drill beat of Headie One and RV's 'Know Better', Stormzy spits serious fire and the fact he's dropped a video from Kaylum Dennis alongside the track is certainly a big look.

