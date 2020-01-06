Stormzy releases Wiley diss track 'Disappointed'

6 January 2020, 15:06

Following Wiley's 'Eediyat Skengman 1' dub, Stormzy responded with force.

It's been less than 24 hours since Wiley sent for Stormzy on his 'Eediyat Skengman 1' diss track and now Big Mike has responded with some smoke of his own!

> Listen to Wiley's diss track 'Eediyat Skengman 1'

Naming his response 'Disappointed', Stormzy calls out the Godfather of Grime and shares some info on an issue Wiley had with his brother Cadell.

Wiley responded to Stormzy on Instagram
Using the iconic Drill beat of Headie One and RV's 'Know Better', Stormzy spits serious fire and the fact he's dropped a video from Kaylum Dennis alongside the track is certainly a big look.

