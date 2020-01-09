Wiley's brother Cadell drops Stormzy diss track 'World War 3'

9 January 2020, 10:51 | Updated: 9 January 2020, 11:36

Wiley's brother Cadell was called out by Stormzy in the 'Disappointed' diss track and now he's responded.

After Wiley vs Stormzy fever has taken over the country, Wiley's younger brother Cadell has now stepped up and dropped a diss track of his own aimed at Big Mike.

> Wiley's brother Cadell: Who is the rapper Stormzy mentions in 'Disappointed'?

Cadell has shared 'World War 3' following claims in Stormzy war dub 'Disappointed' that he g-checked the East London rapper at Wiley's show.

Stomzy and Cadell have history, with Cadell having released a number of diss tracks aimed at Stormzy back in 2015/16 and Stormzy's 'Shut Up' was reportedly about Cadell.

In 'World War 3', Cadell references both Stormzy's mum and his ex-girlfriend Maya Jama, as his brother has done in his 'Eediyat Skegman' diss tracks.

Cadell labels Stormzy the "King of the industry plants" and suggests that the incident at Wiley's show where Stormzy claims he stepped to Cadell in front of his dad isn't true.

