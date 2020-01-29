Stormzy gifted his own 'Stormzy Edition' Merky-themed Monopoly game

Stormzy receives his very own Merky Monopoly game. Picture: Getty/Instagram

South-London rapper Stormzy is astonished after being gifted his very own Merky themed Monopoly game.

Stormzy has showed his appreciation after being gifted with his very own special Monopoly game.

On Tuesday (Jan 28) the 26-year-old rapper showed his instagram followers a very personalised game of Monopoly, specially made for him.

It is safe to say Stormzy was totally impressed and caught off guard by the gift.

The "Do Better" rapper uploaded a video on his Instagram story, showing the box, black and gold themed with his Merky Logo in the middle.

Stormzy shows off his 'Stormzy Edition' Monopoly game. Picture: Instagram

The Monopoly game is in "Stormzy Edition", adapted to his humour and highlights of his career.

Stormzy's Merky edition playing cards are based on significant moments of his journey as an artist, his lyrics and U.K slang, which Stormzy would say.

Stormzy shows the playing cards refer back to highlights of his career. Picture: Instagram

"Alright, you lot listen. This...Look at this f*cking greatness right here. A Stormzy Monopoly."

"Look at this, look at this" as he showed the playing cards to the game which read 'You've won a MOBO Award, collect M25'.

Another card read 'You're headlining Glastonbury, advance to go (collect m200)'

Stormzy was filled with joy and repeatedly screamed "It's just brilliant". He continues"I'm just a kid you know, these are the things that f*cking makes my day".

Stormzy shows the moving pieces to his Monopoly game. Picture: Instagram

The South-London star even game the game it's own name "Stormopoly" or "Merkopoly".

The game features gold trophies, watches, trainers and a hashtag symbol as the pieces to move in the game. See the full video above.