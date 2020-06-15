Stormzy and Adele make passionate speeches during Grenfell Tower tribute video

15 June 2020, 12:06 | Updated: 15 June 2020, 12:58

Stormzy, Adele and more pay tribute to Grenfell Tower fire victims during heartfelt video
Stormzy, Adele and more pay tribute to Grenfell Tower fire victims during heartfelt video. Picture: Getty

Three years on from the tragic Grenfell Tower fire, Stormzy, Adele and more call for justice in a remembrance video.

Stormzy gave a heartfelt, passionate speech during the Grenfell Tower remembrance tribute, while urging fans to not to forget the fire tragedy.

Stormzy donates £10 million to fight racial inequality

The South London rapper paid tribute to the victims of the fire during a virtual memorial on its third-anniversary on Sunday (Jun 14).

The 26-year-old rapper, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr., joined the Grenfell United YouTube event alongside the likes of singer Adele and many more.

The "Superheroes" rapper shared an emotional message paying tribute to the victims while reminding viewers ‘there’s not been any justice’ since the fire claimed 72 lives in June 2017.

Filming himself from home, Stormzy began ‘I said I was just gonna put the camera on and just talk from my heart instead of trying to prepare anything, I didn’t want this to sound like it came from anywhere other than my heart,’ said the rapper.

He continued ‘To all the people of Grenfell, we’re still mourning with you, so to anyone watching this let’s use this time, let’s use today to stand in solidarity with them and say that we ain’t forgotten you. We love you, we’re here for you.'

‘When the Government and powers that be have turned their back on you, we’re here. We’re here, we’ve got you, we’re not letting this go.’

Re-appearing later in the live, Stormzy added: ‘It’s become my duty – and everyone else’s duty – to make sure we never forget this.

‘Let this be a constant reminder, let this be a constant dark stain on British society in terms of that many lives lost and the world kept moving. There’s not been any justice. Let that be a constant reminder.’

During the video, Adele praised the Grenfell United group and encouraged them to exercise ‘persistence for answers and action’.

Adele also thanked the many people who have been campaigning for safe homes and justice, following the tragedy.

The 32-year-old singer said ‘I think that this year, more than ever, there has never been a more appropriate time for us to truly exercise camaraderie, compassion, open-mindedness and persistence,’ she said.

Adele added ‘Persistence for answers. Persistence for action.’

Akala and George The Poet, and many other celebrities and humanitarian activists called for justice for Grenfell.

Many fans on Twitter recently praised Stormzy for his iconic 2018 performance, where he called on former Prime Minister Theresa May to re-fund and re-house families affected by Grenfell.

