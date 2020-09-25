Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is launching men's underwear

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is launching men's underwear. Picture: Getty

The 'Believe It' singer is expanding her lingerie empire.

Rihanna is making yet another power move - her Savage X Fenty lingerie line is dropping a mens capsule collection.

Yesterday (24 Sept), the brand's upcoming launch was unveiled on social media with a range of a campaign shots featuring Christian Combs, son of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

.@savagexfenty first ever menswear collection is here!! pic.twitter.com/THSPMoBZd4 — Savage X News (@savagexnews) September 24, 2020

Rihanna actually collaborated with Christian on the new men's collection, as reported by Women's Wear Daily.

"I wanted to create men's wear styles that everyone can wear," Rihanna said on Thursday. "And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men's, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator."

The fall 2020 line reportedly includes an 11-piece collection including men’s boxers, boxer briefs, and trunks, as well as a smoking jacket and monogram-printed satin trousers.

The collection will feature in the lingerie brand's second Amazon Prime special, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. Prices of the products range from $12.92 to $69.95, with the collection launching on Friday 2nd October.