Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is launching men's underwear

25 September 2020, 13:04

Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is launching men's underwear.
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty is launching men's underwear. Picture: Getty

The 'Believe It' singer is expanding her lingerie empire.

Rihanna is making yet another power move - her Savage X Fenty lingerie line is dropping a mens capsule collection.

Rihanna's new album: release date, tracklist & everything you need to know

Yesterday (24 Sept), the brand's upcoming launch was unveiled on social media with a range of a campaign shots featuring Christian Combs, son of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Rihanna actually collaborated with Christian on the new men's collection, as reported by Women's Wear Daily.

"I wanted to create men's wear styles that everyone can wear," Rihanna said on Thursday. "And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men's, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator."

The fall 2020 line reportedly includes an 11-piece collection including men’s boxers, boxer briefs, and trunks, as well as a smoking jacket and monogram-printed satin trousers.

The collection will feature in the lingerie brand's second Amazon Prime special, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2. Prices of the products range from $12.92 to $69.95, with the collection launching on Friday 2nd October.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Rihanna News!

Latest Rihanna News

Rihanna suffers bruised face and black eye after electric scooter crash

Rihanna suffers bruised face and black eye after electric scooter crash
Rihanna opens up about her relation ship with Chris Brown in resurfaced interview.

Rihanna admits she "truly loves" Chris Brown in resurfaced interview
Rihanna & A$AP Rocky spark dating rumours with flirty new videos

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky spark dating rumours with flirty new videos
Rihanna hilarious asks look-a-like where her new album is

Rihanna trolls look-a-like with hilarious question about new album
Rihanna sends Megan Thee Stallion a gift as she recovers from shooting.

Rihanna sends Megan Thee Stallion a gift as she recovers from shooting

More News

Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2020: release date, songs, tracklist & more

Drake

Cardi B on life after Offset split: “I could date any man I want”

Cardi B on life after Offset split: “I could date any man I want”

Cardi B

Grime station Channel U set to make a return to TV

Grime station Channel U set to make a return to TV

Jordyn Woods' relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns confirmed

Jordyn Woods' relationship with NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns confirmed
Tory Lanez denies shooting Megan Thee Stallion on new surprise album

Tory Lanez denies shooting Megan Thee Stallion on new surprise album