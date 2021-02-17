Popcaan 'Naked': song lyrics from Rihanna's lingerie Instagram post explained
17 February 2021, 11:11 | Updated: 17 February 2021, 11:18
The Savage X Fenty founder quoted Jamaican musician Popcaan in a steamy lingerie snap.
Rihanna set pulses racing once again this week after posing in nothing but a pair of Savage X Fenty boxers.
The 32-year-old 'Love On The Brain' singer - whose lingerie brand is now officially a one billion dollar business - was dripping in lilac jewels, matching the satin undergarments.
She captioned the steamy snap, "when @popcaanmusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @savagexfenty", referencing a lyric from Jamaican musician Popcaan's song 'Naked'.
'Naked' is the sixth track on Popcaan's 2018 studio album Forever, and centres around a romantic rendezvous between Popcaan and his love interest.
The lyrics Rihanna quoted in her Instagram post, "Me no want you wear no lingerie tonight for me girl", are taken from the first line of the chorus of the song.
In this particular lyric, Popcaan is suggesting that his lover need not wear any lingerie tonight. (I mean, the song title is pretty self-explanatory, but you know. We're here to help.)
Check out the full lyrics to 'Naked' by Popcaan below:
[Intro]
Baby, you say yah body a call fi weeks now
Long something she waan fi feel now
Baby, call my iPhone, come over, baby, ay
[Chorus]
Me no want you wear no lingerie tonight for me girl
Me want fi see you naked
Want fi see you naked, ay
And the way you wine, the way you shape your curves so neat girl
Me want fi see you naked
See you naked, baby, mmm
[Verse 1]
The f**king mood so right
Some scented candlelight (woi oii)
She kiss me pon the pipe (woi)
We a make love tonight
Me play with your cl*t ah when you strip
Gal yuh p**sy bless and it nuh sick (ya know)
Me love how your body thick
Let me hold the chair and make you sit down pon me dick, girl
She say it feel nice, feel nice
She get backas after the weed light
Mi mek she bawl when di fire ignite
[Chorus]
Me no want you wear no lingerie tonight for me girl
Me want fi see you naked
Want fi see you naked, ay
And the way you wine, the way you shape your curves so neat girl
Me want fi see you naked
See you naked, baby, mmm
[Verse 2]
Me wine up slow on your little pretty pretty
Left some little red spot pon your titty
Mi probably too black so yuh nuh see fi mi hickey
She hug me up tight when me force up the dicky
She say it feel nice, feel nice, oh yeah
She ride rough pon the big bike, big bike
Gal a so you do it like Nike
Yuh mek mi feel higher dan di building inna di city
When you hold me cocky and lick it
Your p**sy tight, bruise the cocky and chip it
Tell me how you're feeling, baby
She say it feel nice, feel nice
She get backas after the weed light
Mi mek she bawl when di fire ignite
[Chorus]
Me no want you wear no lingerie tonight for me girl
Me want fi see you naked
Want fi see you naked, ay
And the way you wine, the way you shape your curves so neat girl
Me want fi see you naked
See you naked, baby, mmm
[Outro]
Say it feel nice, oh, she say it feel nice
A seh she do it like Nike
Gal, say it feel nice
Woi oii
She get backas after the weed light