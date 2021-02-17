Popcaan 'Naked': song lyrics from Rihanna's lingerie Instagram post explained

The Savage X Fenty founder quoted Jamaican musician Popcaan in a steamy lingerie snap.

Rihanna set pulses racing once again this week after posing in nothing but a pair of Savage X Fenty boxers.

The 32-year-old 'Love On The Brain' singer - whose lingerie brand is now officially a one billion dollar business - was dripping in lilac jewels, matching the satin undergarments.

She captioned the steamy snap, "when @popcaanmusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl” @savagexfenty", referencing a lyric from Jamaican musician Popcaan's song 'Naked'.

'Naked' is the sixth track on Popcaan's 2018 studio album Forever, and centres around a romantic rendezvous between Popcaan and his love interest.

The lyrics Rihanna quoted in her Instagram post, "Me no want you wear no lingerie tonight for me girl", are taken from the first line of the chorus of the song.

In this particular lyric, Popcaan is suggesting that his lover need not wear any lingerie tonight. (I mean, the song title is pretty self-explanatory, but you know. We're here to help.)

Check out the full lyrics to 'Naked' by Popcaan below:

[Intro]

Baby, you say yah body a call fi weeks now

Long something she waan fi feel now

Baby, call my iPhone, come over, baby, ay



[Chorus]

Me no want you wear no lingerie tonight for me girl

Me want fi see you naked

Want fi see you naked, ay

And the way you wine, the way you shape your curves so neat girl

Me want fi see you naked

See you naked, baby, mmm



[Verse 1]

The f**king mood so right

Some scented candlelight (woi oii)

She kiss me pon the pipe (woi)

We a make love tonight

Me play with your cl*t ah when you strip

Gal yuh p**sy bless and it nuh sick (ya know)

Me love how your body thick

Let me hold the chair and make you sit down pon me dick, girl

She say it feel nice, feel nice

She get backas after the weed light

Mi mek she bawl when di fire ignite



[Chorus]

Me no want you wear no lingerie tonight for me girl

Me want fi see you naked

Want fi see you naked, ay

And the way you wine, the way you shape your curves so neat girl

Me want fi see you naked

See you naked, baby, mmm



[Verse 2]

Me wine up slow on your little pretty pretty

Left some little red spot pon your titty

Mi probably too black so yuh nuh see fi mi hickey

She hug me up tight when me force up the dicky

She say it feel nice, feel nice, oh yeah

She ride rough pon the big bike, big bike

Gal a so you do it like Nike

Yuh mek mi feel higher dan di building inna di city

When you hold me cocky and lick it

Your p**sy tight, bruise the cocky and chip it

Tell me how you're feeling, baby

She say it feel nice, feel nice

She get backas after the weed light

Mi mek she bawl when di fire ignite



[Chorus]

Me no want you wear no lingerie tonight for me girl

Me want fi see you naked

Want fi see you naked, ay

And the way you wine, the way you shape your curves so neat girl

Me want fi see you naked

See you naked, baby, mmm





[Outro]

Say it feel nice, oh, she say it feel nice

A seh she do it like Nike

Gal, say it feel nice

Woi oii

She get backas after the weed light