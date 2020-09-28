Rihanna claps back at "ignorant" fan over skincare jibe

Rihanna claps back at "ignorant" fan over skincare jibe. Picture: Getty

The Fenty Skin founder fired back at a fan on Instagram.

Rihanna took a moment to promote her skincare brand, Fenty Skin, over the weekend - in particular her 2-in-1 moisturiser and sunscreen.

In a photo shared to her Instagram, the 'Believe It' singer, 32, donned a baby pink lace bra and a bucket hat while sporting a dollop of sunscreen each cheek.

She captioned the post, "just protecting my melanin while they try to eradicate it! @fentyskin #FentySkinStartRs mini gang!"

However, when one fan hopped into the comments section to make a sarcastic remark, Rihanna wasn't having any of it. They wrote, "it’s winter now," to which RiRi clapped all the way back.

'It’s the ignorance for me! You gon have wrinkles if you think that spf is seasonal! But continue," she wrote. Yikes! Fans rushed to social media to comment on her response.

One wrote, "If Rihanna said “but continue” to me I would turn into dust on the spot". Another said, "It’s the ignorance for me. Any dermatologist will tell you to wear SPF 365 days per year."

Speaking about her skincare line during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Rihanna admitted that growing up, she used to think sun protection was a "tourist thing".

"Growing up on an island, you’re exposed to the sun every day. So you always thought that SPF was a tourist thing, and especially not for Black people," Rihanna said.

“I have learned the hard way, because over time the sun wasn’t that kind to my skin and my skin was not that resilient. So I started to have hyperpigmentation in certain areas."

In other Fenty news, last week it was reported that Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie line is dropping a mens capsule collection.