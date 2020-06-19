Rihanna donates $15 Million to mental health services with Twitter CEO

Rihanna and Jack Dorsey team up to donate $15 Million to mental health services. Picture: Getty

The 32-year-old singer along with Jack Dorsey's #StartSmall initiative, is donating $15 million from her nonprofit, The Clara Lionel Foundation.

The donation will specifically go to mental health services dedicated to providing support to those suffering with mental health challenges during this time.

The "Work" singer's foundation said in a statement: 'Racial injustices perpetrated by systems built to keep people safe are exacerbating the coronavirus’s mental health impact on individuals and families across the United States.'

Although the government officials in the United States and U.K have been recently lifting restrictions, millions of people are still suffering with coronavirus and the long lasting mental affects.

The "Diamonds" singer's organisation revealed that cities such as Chicago, Newark and New Jersey are places which has dangerous environments, which can further perpetuate the spread of the virus.

'In Newark, which has one of the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the country, senior citizens, low-income families and homeless individuals are facing impossible decisions everyday'

Listing examples, the foundation continued 'whether to buy groceries or pay utility bills, risk eviction or risk crowded shelters,' the foundation said.

'In Chicago, racial disparities are contributing to alarmingly disproportionate rates of infection and death among Black and Brown people.' the foundation added.

The foundation said they were 'donating more than $15 million to organizations focused on addressing mental health issues, food insecurity, income loss and the needs of individuals excluded from federal stimulus programs in Newark and Chicago.'

According to The Daily Mail, the donation will be dispersed among a number of organizations, including the Trevor Project, Newark Emergency Services for Families, Greater Chicago Food Depository and Bright Star Community Outreach, and many others.

RiRi's beauty's foundation also spoke of the 'dramatic rise in demand' for mental health and suicide prevention.

The foundation wrote 'particularly those serving children, at-risk students and LGBTQ youth,' necessitating the donation.

