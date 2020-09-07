Rihanna suffers bruised face and black eye after electric scooter crash

7 September 2020, 15:50

Rihanna suffers bruised face and black eye after electric scooter crash. Picture: Getty Images

The Fenty Beauty owner is "completely fine" now and recovering quickly, her representative said.

Rihanna sparked concern over the weekend after she was spotted sporting a black eye and bruising over her face during an outing to Los Angeles restaurant Giorgio Baldi.

The 'Wild Thoughts' singer, 32, could be seen sitting in the back of a black Cadillac Escalade as staff brought her a glass of white wine while she waited for her order.

Rihanna's rep said the star suffered no major injuries and she is healing quickly.
Rihanna's rep said the star suffered no major injuries and she is healing quickly. Picture: Getty

While the images of the 32-year-old left many fans worried about her well-being, it was later confirmed by her team that she had suffered her injuries from an electric scooter accident.

"Rihanna is completely fine now but flipped over on an electric scooter last week and bruised her forehead and face," her representative assured in a statement. 

"Luckily there were no major injuries and she is healing quickly." The songstress continues to work on her long-awaited ninth studio album, affectionally dubbed 'R9' by fans.

Last week, songwriter Skylar Grey - who wrote Rihanna's 2010 collaboration with Eminem 'Love The Way You Lie' - teased a snippet of a reggae-inspired song she had penned for the album with Diplo.

"I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out," said Rihanna.
"I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out," said Rihanna. Picture: Getty

"I was working with Diplo on a song for Rihanna. Wrote this with a guy named Hymn," she said. "This was when Rihanna was supposedly doing some kind of reggae album. I don’t know if she’s still making a reggae album or what, but this is a song we did for it."

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during promo for Fenty Skin, RiRi confirmed that the album is going to be worth the wait.

"I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out. And you’re not going to be disappointed when it happens. It’s going to be worth it."

She added, "I’m not just gonna put it out just because people are waiting. It’s taken this long, I’m gonna make it worth it."

