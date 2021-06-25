Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'refused entry into New York club for not having ID'

25 June 2021, 12:01

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'refused entry into New York club for not having ID'
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'refused entry into New York club for not having ID'. Picture: PA

The audacity!

It's fair to say that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are two of the most famous faces in the world, and since the pair recently confirmed their relationship, they've also become the ultimate power couple.

But, despite their fame, fortune and good looks, it appears even they aren't immune to the wrath of a club bouncer.

In a video clip circulating online, the 'Love on the Brain' singer was seen trying to enter a New York City bar (supposedly Williamsburg's Barcade) with her rapper boyfriend, only to be turned away for not having ID.

Since, the Internet has shared its thoughts on the matter...

Despite the set-back, the pair seemed to take things on the chin, and were pictured piling on the PDA shortly after.

For the most part, the pair have kept details of their relationship private, but speaking to GQ recently, A$AP revealed Rihanna is “the love of my life”.

He added: “[It's] so much better,” he said of being coupled up and embracing monogamy.

“So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”

Latest Rihanna News

Rihanna's Pride-themed Savage x Fenty lingerie range is a vibe

We are here for Rihanna's Pride-themed Savage x Fenty lingerie range
Rihanna dating history: From Drake to A$AP Rocky

Rihanna dating history: From Drake to A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky calls girlfriend Rihanna "The One" and "the love of his life"

A$AP Rocky calls girlfriend Rihanna "the One" and "the love of his life"
Rihanna teases a new song sparking hilarious fan reactions

Rihanna teases a new song sparking hilarious fan reactions on Twitter
Inside Rihanna's stunning $13.8 Million Beverly Hills Mansion

Inside Rihanna's stunning $13.8 million Beverly Hills mansion

More News

Ed Sheeran sings acoustic cover to ArrDee's track 'Oliver Twist'

Ed Sheeran sings acoustic cover of ArrDee's track 'Oliver Twist'
Tyler, The Creator has a new song featuring Lil Uzi Vert and Pharrell Williams

Tyler, The Creator ft. Lil Uzi & Pharrell - 'JUGGERNAUT' lyrics meaning explained
Doja Cat new album 'Planet Her': Release date, tracklist, features & more

Doja Cat new album 'Planet Her': release date, tracklist, features & more
Tristan Thompson has won libel lawsuit against Kimberly Alexander

Kimberly Alexander responds as Tristan Thompson wins $52,000 libel lawsuit against her
Headie One 'Pound Signs' lyrics meaning explained

Headie One 'Pound Signs' lyrics meaning explained