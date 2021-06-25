Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'refused entry into New York club for not having ID'

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'refused entry into New York club for not having ID'. Picture: PA

The audacity!

It's fair to say that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are two of the most famous faces in the world, and since the pair recently confirmed their relationship, they've also become the ultimate power couple.

But, despite their fame, fortune and good looks, it appears even they aren't immune to the wrath of a club bouncer.

In a video clip circulating online, the 'Love on the Brain' singer was seen trying to enter a New York City bar (supposedly Williamsburg's Barcade) with her rapper boyfriend, only to be turned away for not having ID.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky denied entry at a night club in New York, bouncers claim they didn't know who they are and requested ID. pic.twitter.com/b9PR61NfT8 — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) June 24, 2021

Since, the Internet has shared its thoughts on the matter...

“You don’t got none of your business cards on you boy?” 😭😭😭😭😭 — Chanel ⚓️✨ (@kinghussle23) June 24, 2021

She hasn’t released an Album in years. So I don’t blame the bouncers. — Thlengiwe (@Thlengiwe1) June 24, 2021

Bouncer said “No album, no entry” 😂💀 — Christina (@bobeina) June 24, 2021

Despite the set-back, the pair seemed to take things on the chin, and were pictured piling on the PDA shortly after.

For the most part, the pair have kept details of their relationship private, but speaking to GQ recently, A$AP revealed Rihanna is “the love of my life”.

He added: “[It's] so much better,” he said of being coupled up and embracing monogamy.

“So much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One.”