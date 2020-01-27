Meek Mill & ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty separated after heated argument

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj get into heated argument. Picture: Getty/PA

Meek Mill came face-to-face with his ex girlfriend Nicki Minaj and her new husband Kenneth Petty whilst out shopping.

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill dated for several years throughout the last decade before they eventually split in January 2017 and it seems they're still not on good terms with each other.

Despite Nicki getting married to Kenneth Petty at the end of 2019, it seems there's no love lost between Meek and Nicki, or her new husband Kenneth as they got into a heated argument when they bumped into each other whilst out shopping.

As reported by TMZ, Meek Mill was out shopping when Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty came into the same shop, but it's unclear how things got heated between the group.

A video which appeared on TMZ showed Meek and Kenneth arguing with each other before Kenneth calls Meek "a p***y n***a" and Meek labels Nicki's man the same.

Reports have suggested that Meek was being held back during the verbal altercation and Nicki can allegedly be heard in the video appearing to suggest that Meek isn't over her.

Speaking to TMZ following the incident, a source close to Meek Mill said, "He's just happy he's in a much better place, personally and professionally, than he was back when he and Nicki were dating."

Another rapper, Retch, was also in the store at the time and got a photo with both Meek and Nicki, proving that the pair were in the same store at the same time.

