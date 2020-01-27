Meek Mill & ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty separated after heated argument

27 January 2020, 17:09

Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj get into heated argument
Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj get into heated argument. Picture: Getty/PA

Meek Mill came face-to-face with his ex girlfriend Nicki Minaj and her new husband Kenneth Petty whilst out shopping.

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill dated for several years throughout the last decade before they eventually split in January 2017 and it seems they're still not on good terms with each other.

> The Grammys 2020: Meek Mill, DJ Khaled & more pay tribute to Nipsey Hussle & Kobe Bryant

Despite Nicki getting married to Kenneth Petty at the end of 2019, it seems there's no love lost between Meek and Nicki, or her new husband Kenneth as they got into a heated argument when they bumped into each other whilst out shopping.

As reported by TMZ, Meek Mill was out shopping when Nicki Minaj and husband Kenneth Petty came into the same shop, but it's unclear how things got heated between the group.

A video which appeared on TMZ showed Meek and Kenneth arguing with each other before Kenneth calls Meek "a p***y n***a" and Meek labels Nicki's man the same.

Reports have suggested that Meek was being held back during the verbal altercation and Nicki can allegedly be heard in the video appearing to suggest that Meek isn't over her.

Speaking to TMZ following the incident, a source close to Meek Mill said, "He's just happy he's in a much better place, personally and professionally, than he was back when he and Nicki were dating."

Another rapper, Retch, was also in the store at the time and got a photo with both Meek and Nicki, proving that the pair were in the same store at the same time.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Latest Nicki Minaj News

Nicki Minaj's fans took to Twitter to roast the waxwork, which was originally displayed in Las Vegas in 2015.

Nicki Minaj fans roast "horrendous" Madame Tussauds wax figure but she loves it
Nicki Minaj reflects on Juice WRLD's 'kindred spirit’ during emotional award speech

Nicki Minaj pays tribute to Juice WRLD during emotional award show speech
Nicki Minaj's mother want to collaborate with her daughter

Nicki Minaj's mother announces plans to drop a "gospel single" with her daughter
Wendy Williams slammed by Nicki Minaj fans for her "washed up rapper" comments

Nicki Minaj fans roast Wendy Williams after she allegedly calls rapper "washed up"
Nicki Minaj receives backlash after "picking white media over black media" tweet

Nicki Minaj Slammed By Fans After "White Media Over Black Media" Tweet

More News

Diddy slams the Grammys in pre-awards speech

Diddy slams the Grammys: "Black music has never been respected by the Grammys"
Chris Brown brings daughter Royalty to the Grammys

Chris Brown brought daughter Royalty as his date to the Grammy Awards 2020

Chris Brown

Nipsey Hussle may have been the inspiration for Roc Nation Brunch's theme

Nipsey Hussle & Lauren London: Hidden Roc Nation Brunch floral tribute 'uncovered'
Jaden Smith congratulated his "boyfriend" Tyler, The Creator on his Grammy win for his album 'IGOR'.

Jaden Smith congratulates his "boyfriend" Tyler, The Creator on his Grammy win
The Grammys 2020: best red carpet looks

The Grammys 2020: Best dressed stars red carpet looks