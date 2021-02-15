Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj, 64, killed in hit-and-run

15 February 2021, 09:23

Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj, 64, killed in hit-and-run.
Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj, 64, killed in hit-and-run. Picture: Getty

Robert Maraj died after being struck by a vehicle in Long Island on Friday (12 Feb).

Nicki Minaj's father Robert Maraj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Long Island, New York.

Nassau County Police confirmed the death of Maraj, 64, on Sunday to TMZ. A representative for Nicki also confirmed her father's passing.

On Friday (12 Feb), the father of the 'Megatron' rapper was reportedly walking down a road in Mineola at around 6pm when he was struck by a car, which then fled the scene.

Robert was then taken to hospital in critical condition before passing away on Saturday (13 Feb).

New York’s Nassau County police department have asked for any witnesses of the incident to come forward. At the time of writing, no decent description of the suspect vehicle has been provided. The Homicide Squad is investigating the case.

Nicki is yet to publicly comment on her father's death. The rapper welcomed her first child, a son, with husband Kenneth Petty just four months ago.

Out thoughts and prayers are with Nicki and her family at this time.

