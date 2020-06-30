Trippie Redd claims Nicki Minaj "fell off" sparking fan beef
30 June 2020, 15:35
Fans of the 'Yikes' rapstress came to her defence after fellow rapper Trippie Redd said she "fell off" during an Instagram Live.
Nicki Minaj fans have come to the 'Yikes' rapper's defence after Trippie Redd said she "fell off".
Fellow rapper Trippie, whose real name is Michael Lamar White, made the shady comment about Nicki, 37, during an Instagram Live and it hasn't gone down well online.
"Damn bro, Nicki Minaj really fell off," Trippie says in the footage circulating on Twitter, with Nicki's fans soon coming for the 21-year-old rapper for speaking about Minaj's career negatively.
"Trippie Redd talking about Nicki Minaj fell off like his career ever started.. who even listen to Trippie?? Him and his non-existent career," wrote one.
"Who tf is Trippie Redd to be speaking on Nicki Minaj? Sir who are you? Micheal White please go sit down. You’re not even an artist of any caliber to be to be speaking. Like 6ix9ine said, y’all on the same label and still don’t have Hot 100 #1," said another.
"I know Nicki Minaj probably don’t know who tf Trippie Redd is but she gotta eat him up next for speaking her name period ! NICKI GET YO PEN OUT !" urged one user.
However, others agreed with Trippie's statement. "trippie redd spoke facts about nicki minaj," wrote one. Others defended the rapper, whose hits include 'Taking A Walk' and 'Who Needs Love'.
"Look at the nicki minaj stans tryna cancel trippie redd LMAO mans ain't going anywhere so you may as well quit while you're ahead," wrote one user.
Nicki is yet to respond to Trippie Redd's comments.
Meanwhile, the rapper recently teased the potential title of her new album. "PF2," she tweeted, a likely reference to the potential follow-up to her critically-acclaimed debut record Pink Friday.