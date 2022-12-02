Kanye West suspended from Twitter after admitting he 'likes Hitler' during shocking interview

The disgraced rapper made these remarks in an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter after making anti-Semitic comments, which included saying he 'likes Hitler' on a recent interview.

The disgraced rapper has already been dropped from partnerships with Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga already due to his comments.

In an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Ye insisted that he was a fan of the Nazi leader.

Kim Kardashian will receive $2.4 million A YEAR from ex Kanye West in child support

Kanye has been dropped from most of his brand collaborations. . Picture: Getty Images

"You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised," Jones told the rapper, who was wearing a black hood over his face in the studio.

West quickly fired back at the interviewer and said: "Well, I see good things about Hitler also."

The rapper continued: "I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

Kanye West slammed over use of offensive word when describing Joe Biden

Kanye on Alex Jones:



"Well, I see good things about Hitler also."pic.twitter.com/I969vqrhYP — Kurrco (@Kurrco) December 1, 2022

Jones went on to hell Kanye that he did not like Nazis or Hitler, to which the rapper shockingly replied: "I like Hitler."

After the jaw-dropping interview, Twitter suspended Ye's account, and a number of notable people condemed his comments.

Josh Gad, an actor, wrote on Twitter: "It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me, It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform."