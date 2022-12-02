Kanye West suspended from Twitter after admitting he 'likes Hitler' during shocking interview

2 December 2022, 10:58 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 16:51

The disgraced rapper made these remarks in an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.

Kanye West has been suspended from Twitter after making anti-Semitic comments, which included saying he 'likes Hitler' on a recent interview.

The disgraced rapper has already been dropped from partnerships with Adidas, Gap and Balenciaga already due to his comments.

In an interview with right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Ye insisted that he was a fan of the Nazi leader.

Kim Kardashian will receive $2.4 million A YEAR from ex Kanye West in child support

Kanye previously released the track with two other artists.
Kanye has been dropped from most of his brand collaborations. . Picture: Getty Images

"You’re not Hitler, you’re not a Nazi, so you don’t deserve to be demonised," Jones told the rapper, who was wearing a black hood over his face in the studio.

West quickly fired back at the interviewer and said: "Well, I see good things about Hitler also."

The rapper continued: "I am done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler."

Kanye West slammed over use of offensive word when describing Joe Biden

Jones went on to hell Kanye that he did not like Nazis or Hitler, to which the rapper shockingly replied: "I like Hitler."

After the jaw-dropping interview, Twitter suspended Ye's account, and a number of notable people condemed his comments.

Josh Gad, an actor, wrote on Twitter: "It’s not what Kanye West says that scares me, It’s that he has 30 million followers who listen to his insanity on top of a cheerleader in the form of the current owner of this platform."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Kanye West News

Kanye West allegedly showed nude pictures of ex Kim Kardashian to employees

Kanye West allegedly showed nude pictures of ex Kim Kardashian to employees

Julia Fox claims she dated Kanye West to "get him off Kim's case"

Julia Fox claims she dated Kanye West to "get him off Kim's case"

Kanye West kicked out of Skechers HQ after turning up to pitch Yeezy

Kanye West kicked out of Skechers HQ after turning up to pitch Yeezy unannounced

Kanye West slammed over use of offensive word when describing Joe Biden

Kanye West slammed over use of offensive word when describing Joe Biden

Kanye West threatened with $250 million lawsuit from George Floyd's family

Kanye West threatened with $250 million lawsuit from George Floyd's family

More News

Pa Salieu sentenced to three years in prison after role in violent brawl.

Rapper Pa Salieu sentenced to three years in jail for violent disorder

Ice Spice breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Ice Spice breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Marelee Nichols shares sweet post for son Theo's first birthday

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols shares sweet post for son Theo's first birthday
Rita Ora finally responds to Beyoncé 'Becky with the good hair' claims

Rita Ora finally responds to Beyoncé 'Becky with the good hair' claims

Beyonce

The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour': tickets, dates and more

The Weeknd 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour': tickets, dates and more

The Weeknd