Kim Kardashian will receive $2.4 million A YEAR from ex Kanye West in child support

Kim and Kanye have finally reached an agreement on their divorce settlement.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a settlement in their divorce case this week, and the payout is a hefty one.

The two will have joint custody, and neither will pay each other spousal support, according to the documents filed in Los Angeles court.

Part of this settlement means that Kanye will have to pay Kim $200,000 a month in child support - which amounts to $2.4 million dollars a year.

Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West. Picture: Getty Images

The former couple have agreed for the huge sum of child support, after a judge declared the pair legally single in March of this year after eight years of marriage.

Kim and Kanye have four children - North, Saint, Psalm and Chicago, who are under the age of 10.

The rapper and reality star will equally split costs around their children in regards to schooling and security.

North with her daughter Chicago West. Picture: Instagram

They will also pay their own debts, and had a prenuptial agreement meaning that their property is kept separate.

Kim and Kanye began dating in 2012 and had their first child, North, in 2013.

This settlement comes in the weeks and months after Kanye was involved in a string of controversial behaviour, including offensive and antisemitic remarks.

