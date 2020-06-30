Kanye West's 'Wash Us In The Blood' is first new music in 2020

30 June 2020, 15:27 | Updated: 30 June 2020, 15:34

Kanye West calls on Travis Scott for 'Wash Us In The Blood' as he releases first new music in 2020.

Kanye West has returned with new music - and 'Wash Us In The Blood' featuring Travis Scott is exciting fans everywhere.

Yeezy dropped the new music video for the song out of nowhere recently and it marks the first track from his highly anticipated new album.

Check it out above and let us know what you think here!

