Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

27 September 2021, 17:32

Netflix has released a teaser video of Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary, which has been in the making for 21 years.

Kanye West has a new exciting Netflix documentary on the way. Netflix announced the release of the multi-part documentary, giving fans a first look on what's to come.

Who is Kanye West rumoured to have 'cheated on Kim Kardashian' with?

The documentary, titled Jeen-Yuhs, was reportedly acquired roughly $30 million. The filmmakers have followed Kanye West around for 21 years – now it's finally coming.

Here's everything we know about Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary so far...

The Netflix documentary has been 21 years in the making.
Picture: Getty

  1. When will Kanye west's documentary be released?

    The Netflix documentary will feature rare and never-before seen footage of Kanye West.

    The three-part documentary will show a very young Kanye rapping and documenting his journey from the very start of his career.

    The Netflix documentary will focus on Kanye west's life and career.
    Picture: Getty

    It will including unseen home videos.

    While the documentary is set to be released on the streaming site in 2022, Netflix has not yet to specified a release date.

    Earlier this year in April, Billboard first reported that the documentary was purchased by Netflix.

  2. What is the trailer for Kanye West's documentary?

    Netflix released a two minute teaser, giving fans insight of what is to come from the documentary.

    Filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah (aka Coodie & Chike), created the documentary. The creative duo are also known for running the company Creative Control.

    The pair also directed West’s “Through the Wire” music video, as well as the third version of the “Jesus Walks” video.

    Time Studios will also work alongside Creative Control to produce the documentary.

    Kanye West pictured at his "College Dropout" video shoot
    Picture: Getty

    The teaser includes a home video of West and Mos Def rapping their song “Two Words” from West’s 2004 album “The College Dropout.”

    The documentary will feature unseen footage from Kanye West's journey to being the person he is today.

    While West is reportedly not involved in the creative aspect of the project, he has allowed Coodie & Chike to film him for over two decades.

