Kanye West 'Jeen-Yuhs' Netflix documentary: Release date, trailer & more

Netflix has released a teaser video of Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary, which has been in the making for 21 years.

Kanye West has a new exciting Netflix documentary on the way. Netflix announced the release of the multi-part documentary, giving fans a first look on what's to come.

The documentary, titled Jeen-Yuhs, was reportedly acquired roughly $30 million. The filmmakers have followed Kanye West around for 21 years – now it's finally coming.

Here's everything we know about Kanye West's 'Jeen-Yuhs' documentary so far...

The Netflix documentary has been 21 years in the making. Picture: Getty