Jay-Z brings out Michael Jackson on stage during live performance in unearthed clip

The rapper brought out the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, during his 2001 Summer Jam performance in an iconic throwback clip.

Jay-Z has been praised for bringing out the legendary Michael Jackson during an iconic throwback performance in resurfaced footage.

On Tuesday (Apr 12) rare footage of Jay-Z’s 2001 Summer Jam performance emerged on social media after it was seemingly uploaded to YouTube for the first time in its entirety.

Jay-Z performs at Hot 97's Summer Jam in 2005. Picture: Getty

The moment which stunned fans was when Blueprint-era Jay surprises the crowd by bringing out the King Of Pop, Michael Jackson.

During the Hot 97 performance, a new camera angle showed exactly how the iconic moment went down.

The clip, shared by Andrew Barber of Fake Shore Drive, shows a top-down angle from the venue, showing MJ smoothly coming out on stage, waving to his fans.

Unearthed footage of Jay-Z bringing out Michael Jackson at Summer Jam 2001 (via @Yepac_) pic.twitter.com/3zLTeHXEZU — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) April 12, 2022

While this is not the first time footage of Jay introducing MJ has emerged, it showed a clear and impressive camera angle with an amazing view of the artists.

It remains unclear who shot the specific video, but whoever it was, they documented some of the biggest moments in music.

As a Hovenger and Roc-A-Fella Stan I’ve heard the live audio a million times, read every interview related to this moment. But 21 years later, the actual footage from 2001 Summer Jam?!



Jay doing “Takeover” for the 1st time dissing Prodigy (R.I.P.). Speechless. pic.twitter.com/nI8K5lWQIJ — Dynamics • £ (@theDYNAMICS) April 12, 2022

The HOT 97 Summer Jam, which occurred on June 28, 2001 at the Nassau Coliseum and saw sets from some of the greatest acts, including; Destiny’s Child, OutKast, Ludacris, Eve, Nelly and more, and a one-hour performance from Jay-Z, who debuted his song “Takeover.”

“Takeover,” which appeared on the rapper's sixth studio album The Blueprint, became one of the most talked about diss tracks in hip-hop history.

The diss track was aimed at the rapper Nas, who later wrote the diss track “Ether” in response. The song was also a shot at rap group Mobb Deep and its member Prodigy.