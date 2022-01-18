T.I. claims he's 'better than Jay-Z, Nas and Kanye West'

Ranting on his IG story, the self-proclaimed King of the South declared that 'nobody is messing with him when it comes to rapping, name dropping Hov and Yé

T.I has spoken out on Instagram stories, demanding respect be put on his name whilst telling fans to stop downplaying his rap skills.

The 41-year-old rapper – whose real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr. – maintained that he’s among the best when it comes to hip-hop, confidently claiming he's better than Lil' Wayne, Jay-Z, Nas and Kanye West.

T.I ranting on his IG stories. Picture: Instagram

"Motherfuckers can’t f*ck with me in no way, shape, form, or fashion when it comes to doing no music, man. I got a lot of other sh*t going on so I don’t do music like on no consistent basis" he can be heard saying.

"I don’t depend on that sh*t to feed me, you hear me? But when you’re talking ’bout doing music, when you’re talking bout cutting records, n***a, you talking ’bout putting sh*t out, talking ’bout making sh*t that’s better than anything out there, man, ain’t nobody f*cking with me. Nobody f*cking with me, bruh".

T.I. attends the 2019 A3C Festival & Conference. Picture: Getty

He continues on: "That’s cool, that’s your preference. But n***a, when it comes to putting sh*t out, ain’t nobody f*cking with me, man".

"I don’t give a f*ck about your personal opinion, about how you feel about me, about what you think. When it comes to getting behind that motherf*cking mic, n***a, putting some sh*t to music? Ain’t nobody fucking with me, n***a. None of ’em".

The father of seven went onto suggest that some rappers don’t want to work with him because 'they know they can’t fuck with him' claiming that he’s never been out-rapped on a song with another artist.

"Jay and Nas, you need to bring them, bring them, n***a" he said. "That who you need. Jay, Nas, Wayne, Ye...n***a, they who you need. Bring them. Pusha-T. Yeah, all them. They who you need. Keep trying to goddamn throw my name in the circle, in the mix…ain’t nobody fucking me, n***a".

Lil Wayne, T.I., Jay-Z, Kanye West and M.I.A. backstage at the 51st Annual GRAMMY Awards. Picture: Getty

This rant comes after he challenged 50 Cent to a VERZUZ battle last September, taking to the stage at 50's show premiere 'Black Family Mafia' saying: "Hey 50, we got to do this Verzuz, man".

That wasn't the first time he proposed battling 50 Cent. During a 2020 interview on Ebro in the Morning, he made it known he believes he has a much “doper” catalog than the 'Power' star.