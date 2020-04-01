Drake, The Weeknd & J. Cole all FaceTime fan, 11, days before he passed away from cancer

1 April 2020, 11:34 | Updated: 1 April 2020, 11:40

The three artists FaceTimed an 11-year-old fan battling cancer during his last days
The three artists FaceTimed an 11-year-old fan battling cancer during his last days. Picture: Getty

Rappers Drake, J.Cole and singer The Weeknd have video called an 11-year-old fan during the last days of his battle with cancer.

Drake, The Weeknd and J. Cole made an 11-year-old, named Elijah dreams come true when they FaceTimed him – prior to losing his three-year battle with cancer last week.

50 Cent proves Drake's son looks identical to his grandmother in new side-by-side photos

On Monday (Mar 30) Elijah's mother took to Instagram to thank her son's three favourite artists for showing Elijah love in the last days of his life.

In the post Elijah's mother uploaded to her Instagram feed, the artists can be seen on FaceTime with 11-year-old Elijah.

"I just want to say a huge Thank you to @realcoleworld @theweeknd@champagnepapi & @joeylogano for showing my baby some love these last difficult days of his life."

" I truly appreciate you all." she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Elijah's cousin Michael Watson II confirmed that Elijah had sadly passed away in an Instagram video.

Watson also detailed the FaceTime meeting with Cole, Abel and Drizzy.

Michael captioned the video with a lengthy tribute which described his final moments spent with his cousin – pointing to the resilience he displayed when battling with cancer.

"Over the past three years, my 11 y.o.cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience." Elijah's cousin began.

Watson later added "Elijah's physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday" wrote Watson on Instagram.

However, Watson let his followers know that Elijah was happy in his last days.

"He didn't leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to 'meet' 3 of his favorite artists—The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake."

"Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We'll hold onto these moments forever.”

Watson continued to wish for fans to uplift Elijah's mother Kiara.

Rest In Peace, Elijah.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Drake, The Weeknd and J. Cole News!

Latest Drake News

Drake shares photos of son Adonis for the first time ever

Drake shares first ever pictures of son Adonis in heartfelt Instagram post
Rihanna and Drake flirt on Instagram and fans react with Twitter memes

Rihanna and Drake fans react to their 'flirty exchange' with hilarious Twitter memes

Rihanna

Drake shows off "insane" snaker collection on Instagram live

Drake's "insane" sneaker collection will make any sneakerhead's eyes water
Drake confirms negative coronavirus test on Instagram Live

Drake confirms coronavirus test results on Instagram Live with his father
Drake self-isolates after friend Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus

Drake 'self-isolating' after Kevin Durant tests positive for Coronavirus days after partying with rapper

More News

Chris Brown shares video of fan trespassing on his property

Chris Brown shares bizarre video of fan trying to "break into his home"

Chris Brown

YNW Melly's mother hints at postponed jail release date

YNW Melly’s mother claims rapper jail release date has been postponed due to coronavirus
50 Cent shares “identical” side-by-side photos of Drake’s son Adonis and his grand mother

50 Cent proves Drake's son looks identical to his grandmother in new side-by-side photos

50 Cent

Who has a better music catalogue? Usher or Trey Songz ?

R&B fans spark Usher & Trey Songz debate on who has better songs

Usher

Rihanna has revealed plans to have 'three or four' children within the next decade.

Rihanna admits she wants 'three or four children', with or without a partner

Rihanna