Drake, The Weeknd & J. Cole all FaceTime fan, 11, days before he passed away from cancer

The three artists FaceTimed an 11-year-old fan battling cancer during his last days. Picture: Getty

Rappers Drake, J.Cole and singer The Weeknd have video called an 11-year-old fan during the last days of his battle with cancer.

Drake, The Weeknd and J. Cole made an 11-year-old, named Elijah dreams come true when they FaceTimed him – prior to losing his three-year battle with cancer last week.

On Monday (Mar 30) Elijah's mother took to Instagram to thank her son's three favourite artists for showing Elijah love in the last days of his life.

In the post Elijah's mother uploaded to her Instagram feed, the artists can be seen on FaceTime with 11-year-old Elijah.

"I just want to say a huge Thank you to @realcoleworld @theweeknd@champagnepapi & @joeylogano for showing my baby some love these last difficult days of his life."

" I truly appreciate you all." she wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Elijah's cousin Michael Watson II confirmed that Elijah had sadly passed away in an Instagram video.

Watson also detailed the FaceTime meeting with Cole, Abel and Drizzy.

Michael captioned the video with a lengthy tribute which described his final moments spent with his cousin – pointing to the resilience he displayed when battling with cancer.

"Over the past three years, my 11 y.o.cousin, Elijah, has battled cancer with the utmost resilience." Elijah's cousin began.

Watson later added "Elijah's physical fight is now complete, as he transitioned to heaven on Friday" wrote Watson on Instagram.

However, Watson let his followers know that Elijah was happy in his last days.

"He didn't leave this world without knowing how much he was loved though. Last weekend, Elijah got to 'meet' 3 of his favorite artists—The Weeknd, J. Cole, & Drake."

"Incredibly grateful for these 3 super-humans being so caring for my family during this time. We'll hold onto these moments forever.”

Watson continued to wish for fans to uplift Elijah's mother Kiara.

Rest In Peace, Elijah.