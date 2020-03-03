Drake slammed by fans after branding baby mama Sophie Brussaux a "fluke" on new song

3 March 2020

Drake has been slammed by fans after referring to his baby mama as a "fluke" on new song
Picture: Getty/Instagram/Twitter

Canadian rapper Drake has been accused of being disrespectful to his baby mama, after referring to her as a "fluke" on his new song.

Drake has been dragged for his controversial Michael Jackson line in his new songs "When To Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle".

Drake dragged over "disrespectful" Michael Jackson lyric in controversial new song

However, he is also being accused of disrespecting his baby mama, Sophie Brussaux, 30, in a line where he suggestively addresses her as a "fluke".

On Sunday (Mar 1) Drake surprised his fans with two new tracks on his OVO's SoundCloud.

In the beginning of "When To Say", which sampled Jay-Z's famous "Song Cry", he mentions his baby mama.

The lyrics read "Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is", which sparked controversy on Twitter.

While many fans accused Drake of being disrespectful, by seemingly suggesting his baby mama was a mistake, others came to his defence.

One fan on Twitter wrote 'When to say when is just a diss track to his baby mama how can drake say “ Brought a few Ws to the 6, baby mama was a fluke but I love her for who she is”...your sons marj uno'.

Sophie Brussaux uploaded a photo in September 2017, when she was pregnant with Drake's son
Sophie Brussaux uploaded a photo in September 2017, when she was pregnant with Drake's son. Picture: Instagram

Some fans defended Drake and believe people are taking his lyrics out of context. One Twitter user wrote 'why do mfs think it’s disrespectful that drake said his baby mama was a fluke???? do y’all know the definition? It don’t mean he regret his son or that he isn’t grateful for his mother lol.'

See other Twitter reactions below.

