Drake dragged over "disrespectful" Michael Jackson lyric in controversial new song

2 March 2020, 11:58 | Updated: 2 March 2020, 11:59

Drake has been dragged over his controversial lyric about Michael Jackson and his Neverland estate.
The Canadian rapper referenced Jackson's Neverland home, where the singer was accused of molesting children.

Drake has been criticised by Michael Jackson fans over some controversial lyrics from his new song 'When To Say When'.

The Canadian rapper - who released two songs over the weekend, the other being 'Chicago Freestyle' - references Jackson and his Neverland home, where the singer was accused of molesting children.

"Michael Jackson sh*t, but the palace is not for kids / Still women sayin’ it’s childish the way we live," Drake spits on the track.

During the HBO documentary Leaving Neverland, Wade Robson and James Safechuck claim Jackson sexually abused them at his Neverland home during their childhood. Michael’s family have denied all allegations against him.

The singer, who died aged 50 from an accidental overdose of propofol, was first accused of sexually abusing a child in 1993 in a lawsuit that was later settled out of court. In 2003, he was charged again with several counts of child molestation, but was tried and acquitted in 2005.

Last year, Drake, 33, was criticised for his friendships with actress Millie Bobby Brown and singer Billie Eilish, who were 14 and 17 at the time, respectively. Some fans think this criticism is what the rapper is addressing in his song.

Drake is yet to respond the backlash. Some fans, however, took to social media to defend the rapper. "I didn’t take the Michael Jackson line as disrespect .. Clever fact... Drake walked that thin line tastefully and witty in my opinion," wrote one.

"y’all know drake ain’t dissin’ michael jackson, right? just like nicki wasn’t dissin’ rosa parks, y’all mfs too sensitive. it’s rap," said another.

Billie Eilish recently defended her friendship with the rapper after people called him "creepy" for texting her and Brown.

"Everybody’s so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist?" she said. "There are so many people that the internet should be more worried about,"

"Like, you’re really going to say that Drake is creepy because he’s a fan of mine, and then you’re going to go vote for Trump? What the f*ck is that sh*t?"

