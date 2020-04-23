Drake's luxury custom mattress costs almost $400,000

23 April 2020, 15:27

Drake owns a rare mattress by Swedish luxury bed maker Hästens.
Drake owns a rare mattress by Swedish luxury bed maker Hästens. Picture: Getty/Hästens

Because of course it does.

Drake is truly living the life of luxury in his $100,000,000 Toronto mansion, and it's fair to say there were definitely no expenses spared when it came to the bedroom.

Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

The 'Toosie Slide' rapper recently gave fans and interior design enthusiasts an inside look at his 50,000-square-foot pad in an Architectural Digest cover story.

In addition to the many amenities Champagne Papi's crib has to offer - including an NBA regulation-sized indoor court and a singing toilet - the monumental master suite is home to a custom bed worth almost $400,000.

Drake&squot;s bed, dubbed "Grand Vividus," costs $395,000 and was produced by Swedish bed-maker Hästens.
Drake's bed, dubbed "Grand Vividus," costs $395,000 and was produced by Swedish bed-maker Hästens. Picture: Hästens

"The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to seize the day," Drake told the publication. "The bed lets you float..."

Drizzy's rare mattress was created by fifth-generation, family-owned Swedish luxury bed maker Hästens. Dubbed "Grand Vividus," the $395,000 bed is part of a collaboration with luxury designer Ferris Rafauli, the mastermind behind Drake's Toronto home.

Each Hästens mattress is meticulously hand-crafted from natural material such as horse hair, wool, cotton, and flax, and is intended to last between 50-100 years.

According to Complex, Hästens will also send a team to a customer's house three to five times a year to flip and massage the mattress for free. "Grand Vividus" weighs almost half a ton and took around 600 hours to make.

Better start saving!

