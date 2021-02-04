How many songs do Drake and DJ Khaled have together?

How many songs do Drake and DJ Khaled have together? Picture: Getty

Drake and DJ Khaled have created some chart-toppers over the years. So, how many songs do they have together?

Drake and DJ Khaled are both known for churning out hits - fact. So, what happens when they join forces? Yep, even more hits.

The Canadian rapper and record producer Khaled have worked together on numerous occasions over the years, most recently on singles 'GREECE' and 'POPSTAR', which dropped in 2020.

As we eagerly await the release of Drizzy's sixth album Certified Lover Boy, which was delayed last month, let's run down some of the biggest collaborations between Drake and DJ Khaled.