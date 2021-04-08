Does Drake own 100 Thieves?

Does Drake own 100 Thieves? Picture: Getty

What is '100 Thieves'? Did Drake invest in the e-sports organisation?

Drake is a multi-millionaire artist and businessman, who has invested into several ventures outside of his musical career.

In 2018, the Canadian rapper transitioned from casual Fortnite player to being apart of a professional e-sports organisation called '100 Thieves'.

The Los Angeles based lifestyle brand and gaming organisation was founded in 2017 by Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag – a former OpTic Gaming Call of Duty team captain.

But does Drake own '100 Thieves'? What role does he play in the business?