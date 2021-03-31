Drake's $100 million Toronto mansion knife-wielding intruder gets arrested

A woman has been arrested after trying to gain entry to Drake's Toronto home.

Drake's Toronto mansion was intruded by a knife-wielding woman who allegedly “struck a security guard with a pipe.”

According to The Sun, law enforcement revealed a female adult was carrying around a large blade.

She was arrested and detained outside of the rapper’s house before she was able to gain entry.

The Toronto police department told the publication: "A female adult that was carrying a knife has been arrested.

“She did not gain any kind of entry into the property and there were no injuries. “It is not clear what she was doing at the residence but she had no communication whatsoever with the homeowner.”

Though officials confirmed there were no injuries reported, sources told the Toronto Sun that a metal pipe was used to strike a security guard on the property.

It is unclear whether Drake, 34, was in the property at the time, but is he was, he had "no communication" with the intruder.

This wasn't the first time home invasion incident for the "Laugh Now Cry Later" rapper.

A woman was arrested inside Drake's Los Angeles home after she broke in and drank his soda, water and other refreshments, back in 2017.

She was eventually identified as Mesha Collins, who was 24 at the time. Although she did not steal anything or damage anything in Drake’s mansion, she was found inside and was then arrested on $100,000 bail.

The "Toosie Slide" rapper shocked his fans when he revealed his massive Canadian mansion, which he custom-built.

Drizzy's mansion is a 50,000 square foot luxurious home, which he constructed in late 2019. His property is valued at $100million and includes over two acres of land.

The impressive mansion features a special “awards room” and an indoor custom “OVO” basketball court.