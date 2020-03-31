Chris Brown shares bizarre video of fan trying to "break into his home"

31 March 2020, 17:46

Chris Brown shares video of fan trespassing on his property
Chris Brown shares video of fan trespassing on his property. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer Chris Brown has shared footage from a fan trespassing his property on Instagram.

Chris Brown has shared a video of a wild exchange he had with a fan who trespassed on his property. The 30-year-old singer posted the footage of an unidentified female

Chris Brown's baby mama claps back after facing backlash for leaving the house with son Aeko

In the video Breezy uploaded on Instagram, the woman dressed in all black is seen trying to walk across a grassy yard. Brown is seen hiding behind the wall of his Tarzana, California home.

In the video, the intruder shout at Breezy, asking if he knows someone named “Laurita”. The rapper denied knowing who the person was, however, the intruder insisted that he does.

Breezy then proceeded to call her “crazy” which resulted in her lashing out.

“Shut the f**k up… You ain’t f**kin’ Trey Songz” she appears to tells Brown before making more nonsensical statements.

The intruder continued “Even though you was my life partner, I never liked you.”

Although Breezy was laughing during the clip, the singer later spoke on the incident.

“MENTAL ILLNESS IS REAL!! SHE TRIED TO SNEAK OVER THE GATE AT MY CRIB BUT SHE SAW MY DOG and he saw her,” Breezy wrote in his caption.

The video is a shocking, however, it is not the first time Chris has encountered fans breaking into his home.

According to TMZ, back In 2015, a 21-year-old woman broke into his Agoura Hills house and vandalised the property as well as his cars.

