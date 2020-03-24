Chris Brown roasted after dancing with YouTube star slammed for posting "racist" tweets

24 March 2020, 13:10

Chris Brown has been slammed after posting a TikTok with Tyga and Austin McBroom
Chris Brown has been slammed after posting a TikTok with Tyga and Austin McBroom. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer Chris Brown, Tyga & YouTube star Austin McBroom slammed for their "disrespect" towards women, after uploading a video together.

Chris Brown has received backlash after posting a TikTok video with Tyga and YouTube star Austin McBroom.

Chris Brown shares touching post after not seeing his “mini me” son Aeko due to coronavirus

On Monday (Mar 23) Breezy uploaded a clip of the trio giving their take on a popular TikTok dance. The fun, lighthearted video quickly gained backlash due to the personalities history with women.

The 30-year-old singer, rapper Tyga and online personality McBroom, seemed to be in good spirits as they're quarantined at home due to coronavirus.

However, fans were not happy about the three of them linking up.

Chris began to show off his playful side in the video's opening. The singer captioned the video "Gang in this b**ch," referencing the other two participants.

As the clip circulated on social media, fans began to brought up cases where all three stars disrespected women.

Fans brought up Chris Brown physically assaulting Rihanna back in 2009, while calling out Tyga for speculating he was with Kylie Jenner when she was underaged.

They also pointed to Austin McBroom's old tweets about black women.

In the old tweets, McBroom tweeted "Can't do black girls cuz after I'm done, imma have to pay for their hair. #allbad".

McBroom also tweeted "St. Louis is scaring me away from black girls.....blondes with blue eyes are looking more appealing !"

One fan wrote "chris brown and austin mcbroom hang out..not surprising since they’re both pieces of sh*t".

Another fan wrote "why is Chris Brown hanging out with Austin McBroom ? i hate it here." See other fan reactions below.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Chris Brown News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown misses son Aeko

Chris Brown shares touching post after not seeing his “mini me” son Aeko due to coronavirus
Chris Brown communicates with baby Aeko via FaceTime during Coronavirus travel ban

Chris Brown 'FaceTime’s baby son Aeko everyday' following Coronavirus travel ban
Chris Brown and Nia Guzman spotted at Royalty's football game together

Chris Brown supports Royalty at her football game with baby mama Nia Guzman
Chris Brown has been criticised over a meme about sexual health.

Chris Brown accused of disrespecting baby mama Ammika Harris with sexual health meme
Nia Guzman shares 5-year-old Royalty with Chris Brown.

Chris Brown's baby mama says daughter Royalty, 5, will be more successful than her dad

More News

Jhené Aiko opens up about her insecurities when she was growing up

Jhené Aiko opens up about dealing with insecurities: "I just never liked my face”

Jhene Aiko

Drake shows off "insane" snaker collection on Instagram live

Drake's "insane" sneaker collection will make any sneakerhead's eyes water

Drake

50 Cent reminds rappers their gangster lyrics could be used against them in court

50 Cent shares warning to rappers about using gang-related lyrics

50 Cent

Kim Kardashian calls out Tayor Swift on Twitter

Kim Kardashian calls out "liar" Taylor Swift after video leak sparks backlash

Kanye West

Azriel Clary, 21 claps back at troll on FaceBook

R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary claps back at troll who claims she's an "insult" to victims

R Kelly