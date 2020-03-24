Chris Brown roasted after dancing with YouTube star slammed for posting "racist" tweets

Chris Brown has been slammed after posting a TikTok with Tyga and Austin McBroom. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Singer Chris Brown, Tyga & YouTube star Austin McBroom slammed for their "disrespect" towards women, after uploading a video together.

Chris Brown has received backlash after posting a TikTok video with Tyga and YouTube star Austin McBroom.

On Monday (Mar 23) Breezy uploaded a clip of the trio giving their take on a popular TikTok dance. The fun, lighthearted video quickly gained backlash due to the personalities history with women.

The 30-year-old singer, rapper Tyga and online personality McBroom, seemed to be in good spirits as they're quarantined at home due to coronavirus.

However, fans were not happy about the three of them linking up.

Chris began to show off his playful side in the video's opening. The singer captioned the video "Gang in this b**ch," referencing the other two participants.

As the clip circulated on social media, fans began to brought up cases where all three stars disrespected women.

Fans brought up Chris Brown physically assaulting Rihanna back in 2009, while calling out Tyga for speculating he was with Kylie Jenner when she was underaged.

They also pointed to Austin McBroom's old tweets about black women.

In the old tweets, McBroom tweeted "Can't do black girls cuz after I'm done, imma have to pay for their hair. #allbad".

McBroom also tweeted "St. Louis is scaring me away from black girls.....blondes with blue eyes are looking more appealing !"

One fan wrote "chris brown and austin mcbroom hang out..not surprising since they’re both pieces of sh*t".

Another fan wrote "why is Chris Brown hanging out with Austin McBroom ? i hate it here." See other fan reactions below.

You ace family members let anything slide.. remember his racist tweets? He has so many scandals I use to be a fan then I see all this bs. @AustinMcbroom pic.twitter.com/GdKYqDKCff — Porscha (@PorschaDailey) October 17, 2019

I cancelled Austin McBroom and co after I found out they were racist/colorist but hey I guess someone’s gotta get hurt before y’all start taking this seriously 🥴 pic.twitter.com/gLfxEjuFCB — . (@needy_arreaga) October 15, 2019

The only Gang I see is you and @Tyga we don’t like Austin pic.twitter.com/zy3mzfdowR — 𝒟𝒶 𝒴ℯ𝓁𝓁ℴ𝓌 ℳℴℴ𝒹 ℛ𝒾𝓃ℊ (@BreezyLovinCath) March 24, 2020

Not tyga, chris brown and austin mcbroom all together. You better hide ya kids...literally! 😬 pic.twitter.com/G8YiweTDGK — Mariah 💫 (@Mariah_diggy) March 24, 2020

Chris and Tyga only 😁❤️ — Ciara💕 (@CiaraxBreezy) March 24, 2020

Pls delete this u still have time — Vanessa C. (@vanessizzle_) March 24, 2020