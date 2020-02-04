Chris Brown's lawyers quit in alleged rape case: "I can no longer adequately defend him"

Chris brown's lawyers file motion to be dropped from alleged 2017 rape case. Picture: Getty

Chris Brown's lawyers have filed motions to step down from legally representing him in his alleged rape case from 2017.

Chris Brown's lawyers are demanding to be dropped out of his 2017 rape case as the singer has become difficult to work with.

According to The Blast, multiple lawyers who are reprepresenting Breezy, have filed motions asking the court to allow them to withdraw from the case.

In newly filed documents, one of Chris’ lawyers, Blair Berk, filed documents claiming the singer has failed to met his obligations his contract requires.

Berk’s firm was supporting Chris’ primary lawyer, Zia Modabber.

In the court documents, Berk said “Over the past several months, Mr. Brown has not met his material obligations under the terms of our engagement letter, and has rendered it unreasonably difficult for Tarlow & Berk to carry out the representation effectively."

"Our relationship with Mr. Brown has come to a point where Tarlow & Brown and I can no longer adequately defend or represent him.”

Berk also claims she does not personally have Chris Brown's phone number, and communicates with the singer through his manager Ant Wilson.

The case was originally filed by an alleged victim named "Jane Doe" for legal purposes in court. The woman filed a lawsuit against Chris and his friend Lowell Grissom Jr.

"Jane Doe" claims she went to an after party at Chris’ Tarzana home, back in February 2017. The alleged victim accused Grissom of sexually assaulting her at the party in Brown's home.

In Jane Doe's lawsuit, she accuses the Brown of trying to give her cocaine, molly and marijuana before Grissom committed the alleged assault.

Chris Brown has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case so far.