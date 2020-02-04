Chris Brown's lawyers quit in alleged rape case: "I can no longer adequately defend him"

4 February 2020, 11:43 | Updated: 4 February 2020, 11:45

Chris brown's lawyers file motion to be dropped from alleged 2017 rape case
Chris brown's lawyers file motion to be dropped from alleged 2017 rape case. Picture: Getty

Chris Brown's lawyers have filed motions to step down from legally representing him in his alleged rape case from 2017.

Chris Brown's lawyers are demanding to be dropped out of his 2017 rape case as the singer has become difficult to work with.

Chris Brown reflects on Michael Jackson calling him a "bright & shining star" on Instagram

According to The Blast, multiple lawyers who are reprepresenting Breezy, have filed motions asking the court to allow them to withdraw from the case.

In newly filed documents, one of Chris’ lawyers, Blair Berk, filed documents claiming the singer has failed to met his obligations his contract requires.

Berk’s firm was supporting Chris’ primary lawyer, Zia Modabber.

In the court documents, Berk said “Over the past several months, Mr. Brown has not met his material obligations under the terms of our engagement letter, and has rendered it unreasonably difficult for Tarlow & Berk to carry out the representation effectively."

"Our relationship with Mr. Brown has come to a point where Tarlow & Brown and I can no longer adequately defend or represent him.”

Berk also claims she does not personally have Chris Brown's phone number, and communicates with the singer through his manager Ant Wilson.

The case was originally filed by an alleged victim named "Jane Doe" for legal purposes in court. The woman filed a lawsuit against Chris and his friend Lowell Grissom Jr.

"Jane Doe" claims she went to an after party at Chris’ Tarzana home, back in February 2017. The alleged victim accused Grissom of sexually assaulting her at the party in Brown's home.

In Jane Doe's lawsuit, she accuses the Brown of trying to give her cocaine, molly and marijuana before Grissom committed the alleged assault.

Chris Brown has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the case so far.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Chris Brown News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown shared a photoshopped oh himself alongside his idol Michael Jackson.

Chris Brown shares fake photo with Michael Jackson as fans hail the pair "legends"
Chris Brown has painted a mural in honour of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant following the sportsman's tragic death.

Chris Brown pays tribute to Kobe Bryant by painting giant mural of his face
Chris Brown claimed that "he's still in love" and fans are convinced he's talking about Rihanna.

Chris Brown sparks Rihanna romance rumours after claiming he's "still in love"
Chris Brown brings daughter Royalty to the Grammys

Chris Brown brought daughter Royalty as his date to the Grammy Awards 2020
Drake, Chris Brown & more pay tributes to Kobe Bryant

Drake, Chris Brown, The Game & more pay emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant

Drake

More News

Tekashi 6ix9ine's former manager Shotti opens up about his love for the rapper

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ex-manager Shotti says his love for the rapper "blinded him"

Tekashi 6ix9ine

Wendy Williams slammed Beyoncé and Jay-Z for not standing during the Super Bowl national anthem.

Wendy Williams slams Beyoncé & Jay Z for sitting down during Super Bowl national anthem

Beyonce

YG gets tattoo dedicated to girlfriend Kehlani on his wrist

YG unveils surprise 'Kehlani' wrist tattoo in honour of his girlfriend
India Love addressed Roddy Ricch dating rumours on Instagram

Roddy Ricch’s "friend" India Love denies dating rapper after cryptic holiday video sparks rumours
YNW Melly shows off Versace sneakers in jail photo

YNW Melly shows off Versace sneakers in new jail photo