Chris Brown teases surprise joint album with Drake

Chris Brown teases surprise joint album with Drake. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The "No Guidance" hit makers have a potential joint project on the way.

Chris Brown and Drake fans have been going wild on social media after Breezy hinted at a potential collaborative project with Drizzy.

On Friday (Nov 6) Chris Brown was a guest on Fat Joe's Instagram Live series, where he revealed that he has unreleased music with his former foe.

Getting straight to it, Fat Joe asked Breezy "Will there ever be a Drake-Chris Brown album?... Like, a 'Best of Both Worlds'?"

"Yeah," Brown replied, causing Joe and the fans in the live to be shocked.

"Don't say that. Was that 'yeah'? Was that 'yes?' Joe said. " ... Don't kill me ... That sh*t gon' kill everything."

Chris Brown reveals he and Drake have unreleased music. Picture: Getty

Brown continued on to say that he and Drizzy already have a number of unreleased songs in the vault, but didn't add any extra information to that.

Although fans aren't aware of when the project will be released, the fact that the pair have music together is enough for them.

Whether it is a full length project or just a few singles, many fans are excited to hear what the pair have produced.

During the live, Breezy did say he and Drake had something "crazy" up their sleeves."We got some songs. We definitely got some songs ..." Brown continued.

"There's definitely gon' be something that we're working on that's gon' be crazy.'

Drake and Chris Brown have worked on their friendship over the years, following their public beef. Picture: Getty

Breezy and Drizzy have not always seen eye to eye. The musicians were on good terms about a decade ago, when Drake on Brown's "Deuces" remix.

However, things had completely changed two years after that, when dating rumours began circulating that Drake was dating Brown's ex, Rihanna.

The pair went back and forth on Twitter and reportedly turned violent when they were in the same nightclub.

However, in 2014, they were able to squash their beef and headed back to the studio to make music.

Since then, Breezy and Drizzy have collaborated on a few tracks – most recent being Brown's 2019 "No Guidance" hit.

Chris Brown sparks joint project with Drake rumours. Picture: Instagram

Shortly after the track was released, Brown shared an Instagram photo of him standing next to Drake.

The caption simply read: "Something's coming," leading some fans to believe a joint project was on the way. See fans reactions below.

Drake? and Chris Brown? collaborating? I already know it’s gon’ be on repeat. — - (@anikas__) November 9, 2020

Chris Brown & Drake collab album 👀🔥 — Chris Brown Live (@cblivee) November 7, 2020

Chris Brown and Drake dropping a colab album would be lit😋😋 pic.twitter.com/qr7QjNK2Ip — 🎈TheTaiwo69🎈 (@Thetaiwo69) November 8, 2020

