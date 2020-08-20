Chris Brown hails himself "the greatest" in passionate speech

20 August 2020, 12:51

Chris Brown hails himself "the greatest" in passionate speech
Chris Brown hails himself "the greatest" in passionate speech.

The 'Go Crazy' singer spoke highly of himself on his Instagram story.

Chris Brown shared his thoughts on his musical legacy this week, hailing himself "the greatest".

Chris Brown begs Zendaya to drop "fire" unreleased music video

The 'No Guidance' singer, 31, took to his Instagram story to open up to his 70.6 million followers during what he dubbed a "healer talk".

"Everything I don't get I make them regret it..." he began. "I'm the greatest because I never think I'm too good to improve... ONE DAY YOU ALL WILL UNDERSTAND MY FREQUENCY," he said, adding "(HEALER TALK)".

"I&squot;m the greatest because I never think I&squot;m too good to improve," Chris wrote on Instagram.
"I'm the greatest because I never think I'm too good to improve," Chris wrote on Instagram.

After the message circulated on social media, people shared their thoughts on Breezy's statement. "He really the GOAT too he ain’t capping," wrote one. "Talk to em," echoed another, "this Man has worked hard for everything 💯 deserves it all".

"He’s right. Y’all hold his mistakes in his personal life against him all you want but you couldn’t come for his talent if you tried," said one user. "Chris is one of those people that won’t be appreciated until he’s dead."

On the other hand, some weren't as convinced. "This man peaked in the mid 2000s, it’s time for him and his fans to realize this," wrote one user, while another said, "he’s really not the greatest".

Breezy embarked on a "healer talk" on his Instagram story.
Breezy embarked on a "healer talk" on his Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Brown recently publicly reached out to Euphoria actress Zendaya asking her to drop the music video for their 2016 collaboration 'Something New'.

"@zendaya I HOPE YOU DROP THIS VIDEO WE DID A LIL WHILE AGO!!!!!" he wrote on Instagram. Posting a clip from the unreleased video, he added "ITS TOO FIRE TO BE ON DA SHELF."

