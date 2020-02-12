Chris Brown shows off controversial 'sneaker' face tattoo in first close-up photo

12 February 2020, 11:34

Chris Brown shows off controversial 'sneaker' face tattoo
Chris Brown shows off controversial 'sneaker' face tattoo. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Chris Brown recently got a new face tattoo of a Jordan sneaker and his tattoo artist has shown it off in a new picture on his Instagram

Chris Brown has many tattoos - from his mother Joyce's name to his daughter Royalty's face, Breezy's body is covered in ink. The singer's recent tattoo of a Jordan 3 sneaker caused some controversy though as he got it tattoed on his right cheek.

Breezy hadn't shared any detailed images of the face tattoo so we were forced to squint at it from afar, until his tattoo artist Ganga shared a very close up pic for us all to enjoy.

Writing alongside the picture of Chris Brown's face tattoo, Ganga captioned it, 'More tattoos last night for my brother @chrisbrownofficial , here is this Jordan shoe that I did recently'.

Chris's Jordan face tattoo sparked a mixed response on Twitter with some people fans of the new design whilst others were less than positive about his latest ink.

One person wrote, 'Chris brown gotta take the L for that dumbass face tattoo' whilst another added, 'Chris Brown getting a face tattoo is like the least offensive thing about him'.

Chris Brown has been in the headlines a lot recently - as well as getting new ink the 'No Guidance' singer also welcomed the birth of his son Aeko with Ammika Harris.

The pair have been sharing some seriously cute pictures of thier baby son and are reportedly co-parenting him whilst their romantic relationship status remains unknown.

