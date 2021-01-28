Chris Brown crowns himself the "best R&B male artist in the world"

28 January 2021, 11:52

Chris Brown crowns himself the "best R&B male artist in the world"
Chris Brown crowns himself the "best R&B male artist in the world". Picture: Getty

The singer shared a screenshot showing him alongside Usher, Michael Jackson and R. Kelly.

Chris Brown has crowned himself the greatest male R&B singer in the world.

QUIZ: How well do you know Chris Brown?

The 31-year-old 'No Guidance' chart-topper shared a screenshot of a Google search, which he has since deleted, showing the results of 'best R&B male artist in the world'.

Breezy's face is the first to show up on the search alongside Usher, Michael Jackson and R. Kelly. Brown captioned the post with a simple hands-up emoji and a love heart.

Chris Brown has subtly crowned himself the greatest male R&B singer in the world.
Chris Brown has subtly crowned himself the greatest male R&B singer in the world. Picture: Instagram

Now, while there's no doubt Brown has dominated the R&B genre since his breakout in 2004, his decision to crown himself the GOAT may ruffle some feathers.

Usher is one of R&B's most successful male stars. He was one of the best-selling musicians of the 2000's, and his beloved album Confessions boasted four consecutive number-one singles - 'Yeah!', 'Burn', 'Confessions Part II', and 'My Boo'.

Chris Brown hailed himself the best male R&B singer in the world.
Chris Brown hailed himself the best male R&B singer in the world. Picture: Getty

When it comes to Michael Jackson, the late musician is widely recognised as one of the greatest performers of all time, and is one of Breezy's biggest musical inspirations.

R. Kelly was one of the most successful R&B male artist of the 90's and produced countless hit singles for himself and other artists.

Do you think Chris Brown is the greatest male R&B in the world?

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Chris Brown News!

Latest Chris Brown News

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: all of the cutest pictures and videos.

Chris Brown's son Aeko Catori: 20 cute photos & videos of the singer's child
Chris Brown shares Usher's Christmas present to him

Chris Brown shares jaw-dropping Christmas gift from Usher

Chris Brown launches an OnlyFans page and fans are losing it.

Chris Brown launches an OnlyFans page and fans are losing it

Chris Brown teases surprise joint album with Drake

Chris Brown teases surprise joint album with Drake

Chris Brown encourages fans to "protect families" during US election

Chris Brown encourages fans to "protect families" during US election

More News

What is the TikTok 'Buss It' challenge? Song, viral dance and videos explained

What is the TikTok 'Buss It' challenge? Song, viral dance and videos explained
XXXTentacion's baby mumma has finally been revealed

Who is XXXTentacion's baby mama Jenesis Sanchez? Instagram and age revealed
Octavian ex girlfriend opens up about domestic abuse on 'Music's Dirty Secrets'

Octavian's ex girlfriend details domestic abuse in new documentary
Jordyn Woods ‘Buss It’ challenge sparks hilarious Khloe Kardashian memes

Jordyn Woods ‘Buss It’ challenge sparks hilarious Khloe Kardashian memes
Yaya Mayweather shares photo of her newborn son with Floyd Mayweather

Yaya Mayweather shares photo of her newborn son with Floyd Mayweather