Chris Brown crowns himself the "best R&B male artist in the world"

The singer shared a screenshot showing him alongside Usher, Michael Jackson and R. Kelly.

Chris Brown has crowned himself the greatest male R&B singer in the world.

The 31-year-old 'No Guidance' chart-topper shared a screenshot of a Google search, which he has since deleted, showing the results of 'best R&B male artist in the world'.

Breezy's face is the first to show up on the search alongside Usher, Michael Jackson and R. Kelly. Brown captioned the post with a simple hands-up emoji and a love heart.

Now, while there's no doubt Brown has dominated the R&B genre since his breakout in 2004, his decision to crown himself the GOAT may ruffle some feathers.

Usher is one of R&B's most successful male stars. He was one of the best-selling musicians of the 2000's, and his beloved album Confessions boasted four consecutive number-one singles - 'Yeah!', 'Burn', 'Confessions Part II', and 'My Boo'.

When it comes to Michael Jackson, the late musician is widely recognised as one of the greatest performers of all time, and is one of Breezy's biggest musical inspirations.

R. Kelly was one of the most successful R&B male artist of the 90's and produced countless hit singles for himself and other artists.

