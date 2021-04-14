Cardi B X Reebok apparel collection: Release date, where to buy & more

Here's everything we know about Cardi B's upcoming apparel collection with Reebok.

Cardi B has revealed that she is launching a new collaboration with Reebok. The star, real name Belcalis Almánzar, has announced that she is releasing apparel with the popular sports brand.

The WAP rapstress, 28, surprised fans when she modeled the 90s-inspired collection around a carnival-inspired set in new promotional photos on her Instagram.

The line perfectly accentuated Cardi's curves, abs and cleavage with the design of the comfy-looking sports wear. But, fans are wondering when the collection will be released and how to buy it.

Here's everything we know about Reebok X Cardi collection so far.