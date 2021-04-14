Cardi B X Reebok apparel collection: Release date, where to buy & more
14 April 2021, 16:18
Here's everything we know about Cardi B's upcoming apparel collection with Reebok.
Cardi B has revealed that she is launching a new collaboration with Reebok. The star, real name Belcalis Almánzar, has announced that she is releasing apparel with the popular sports brand.
The WAP rapstress, 28, surprised fans when she modeled the 90s-inspired collection around a carnival-inspired set in new promotional photos on her Instagram.
The line perfectly accentuated Cardi's curves, abs and cleavage with the design of the comfy-looking sports wear. But, fans are wondering when the collection will be released and how to buy it.
Here's everything we know about Reebok X Cardi collection so far.
When is Cardi B releasing her collection with Reebok?
On Tuesday (Apr 13) Cardi B revealed that she will be launching a new apparel collection with Reebok.
Taking to Instagram, the star posted a promotional video of herself in the items she will be selling in the launch.
Cardi B also revealed that it is the first time she has made a collection with Reebok, which includes clothing.
The "Bodak Yellow" star announced her collaboration with Reebok will be released on April 23rd at 10am EST.
What items will be included in the Reebok X Cardi B collection?
In one look from the series of promotional photos on Cardi B's Instagram. she is sporting a black and red ensemble.
The black bra and leggings outfit is lined with a thick red band for a flashy design.
The items are figure-hugging with sheer patches adding dimension to the clothing.
In the promotional photo, Cardi wore her black hair with red highlights in twin buns and a fringe.
In another close up photo of Cardi's photoshoot for the Reebok collection, she is seen holding up one of the collection's shoes: a classic white sneaker with gold hardware across the laces.
Cardi B also rocked a pastel purple set with a sheer mesh overlay tank top and matching leggings with compression shorts.
She also sported matching purple Reebok sneakers. It is a new colourway to her Club C Cardi and the Club C Double sneakers.
In the photos, she matched the lilac look with a long, straight wig.
In a statement, Cardi B said: “I’m so proud to announce my first apparel line with Reebok."
"This collection gives every woman the product they need to feel sexy and confident; the waist-snatching tights and curve hugging silhouettes make every body look amazing.”
Where can I buy Reebok X Cardi B clothing?
Cardi B and Reebok’s Summertime Fine Collection, ranging in size from XXS to 4X, will be available on Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. EST on Reebok’s website.