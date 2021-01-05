Cardi B calls out WWE owner after shock name-drop

The 'I Like It' rapper was mentioned on Monday night's WWE Raw.

Cardi B took to Twitter on Monday night (4 Jan) to call out WWE owner Vince McMahon in response to her mention on WWE Raw.

During a backstage segment, the 28-year-old rapper was name-dropped by WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, who claimed Cardi had been invited to the show alongside Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande.

Cardi B called out WWE owner Vince McMahon after her mention. Picture: Getty

She teased Angel Garza by saying Cardi was in a waiting room just down the hall. To his surprise, Cardi was nowhere to be seen, but there was someone in there - The Boogeyman was waiting for him in the empty room.

At first, Cardi was confused as to why she was being tweeted at following her mention. "Wait what's going on ? People keep tagging me in WWE stuff ?"

After she saw the clip, the rapper issued a tongue-in-cheek warning to McMahon, writing, "WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF ....This is not how my wwe debut was supposed to be ! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR F**KIN DAYS !!!!""

Cardi went on to reveal that she used to watch WWE when she was younger. One fan asked whether she used to watch Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in the ring,.

"Naaaaa I was still to young when he was on," Cardi replied. "I started watching when Booka T, Eddie gurrero, triple H ,batista,John cena,Edge,Melina ,Trish stratus,Lina ETC was on !"

Meanwhile, both Cardi and her husband Offset were recently called out for hosting a birthday party for the Migos rapper, as attendees were spotted without masks.