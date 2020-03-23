Cardi B shares wild coronavirus theory claiming celebrities are being paid to test positive

23 March 2020

Cardi B believes celebrities are getting paid to say they have coronavirus. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Rapper Cardi B has taken to Instagram to share a theory, suggesting celebrities are getting paid to say they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Cardi B has been voicing her concerns and criticisms of how the U.S government is handling the widespread coronavirus pandemic.

> Coronavirus: Latest NHS advice and guidance

However, during her Instagram Live on Saturday night (Mar 21) the 27-year-old rapper shared a theory, where she suggests celebrities may be getting paid to say they have tested positive for coronavirus.

Taking to Instagram, the "Money" rapper addressed the backlash from the public about how celebrities are being tested, but not the general public civillians.

This comes after the uproar and outrage of the public claiming it's unfair for celebrities to be fast tracked into being tested, due to their status.

View this post on Instagram

Day 3

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) on

Cardi expressed her frustration and came to a wild conclusion. "We keep seeing these basketball players say like, 'Yeah, I have the coronavirus but I don't got no symptoms,'" Cardi begins.

"So how the f*ck am I supposed to know when Im supposed to get tested for it?!"

"Y'all n***as is playin' with me," she repeats over and over. "That's my problem right there. Cause y'all not really saying what it is. And it's like, alright, so tell me what it is and what it ain't."

"I'm starting to feel like y'all n***as is payin' n***as to say that they got it, and if y'all are paying n***as to say that they got it, pay me too! Pay me too!"

Okay? Sh*t, 'cause I'm trying to get paid."

