Cardi B hits back after being drawn into Lil Nas X "Santanism" controversy

The rapstress hit back after Candace Owens compared her and Lil Nas X, following his "Santanism" backlash.

Cardi B has defended herself against Candace Owens once again. Earlier this month, the conservative political commentator has cricitisms of her 'WAP' Grammys performance.

Now, Owens has mentioned Cardi B, in par with Lil Nas X's controversy, over his devil-themed 'Montero' video and his newly released "Satan shoes".

Lil Nas X received backlash for his “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” music video which depicts the openly gay rapper dancing sexually on Satan.

The MSCHF “Satan Shoes” reportedly contain real human blood in the soles. The 21-year-old rapper was accused of endorsing Satanism and promoting evil messaging.

The "Old Town Road" rapper has received backlash over his 'Montero' music video and his "Satan shoes". Picture: Getty

In response to Lil Nas X, Owens suggested that the two “Rodeo” collaborators are more dangerous than white supremacy in a tweet.

On Sunday (Mar 28) Owens wrote "We’ve turned George Floyd, a criminal drug addict, into an icon. We are promoting Satan shoes to wear on our feet."

"We’ve got Cardi B named as woman of the year. But we’re convinced it’s white supremacy that’s keeping black America behind. How stupid can we be?"

Cardi B caught wind of Owen's tweet and replied “Always gotta bring me up in something [face with rolling eyes emoji]. GO: [touch some grass].”

In another tweet, the 'I Like It' later stated that she does not want her form of sexual expression on songs like “WAP” to be tied to Lil Nas X’s form of expression that involves religious imagery.

Cardi B claps back at people doubting her faith due to her sexual confidence. Picture: Twitter

“Don’t confuse and compare my sexual confidence with anything that has to do with religion. Ya keep putting me in these tweets and I don’t play that sh*t. I have very strong faith in God and I don’t play with him neither. Leave me [the] f**k alone!” tweeted Cardi.

She added, “My issue is every time a celebrity [is] facing backlash or some dumb s### like the Dr. Seuss and [Pepé Le Pew] sh*t happened people always gotta bring my f**king name up and sh*t don’t be having nothing to do wit me. Like. S### DONT MAKE SENSE!”

That’s not Santeria That’s Catholicism and catholic/Christian .In catholic Homes we make a altar with candles of Christ , baby Jesus or Virgin Mary.White candle to show respect to your passed Angel .Learn people religion you uncultured swine before you get them confused. https://t.co/n5tWSUA6l9 pic.twitter.com/bnhxWTS83V — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 29, 2021

Cardi B also clapped back at a fan who accused the star for having a Santeria alter in the background of an old photo.

She wrote "That’s not Santeria That’s Catholicism and catholic/Christian .In catholic Homes we make a altar with candles of Christ , baby Jesus or Virgin Mary."

"White candle to show respect to your passed Angel.Learn people religion you uncultured swine before you get them confused."

