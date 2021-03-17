Cardi B and Candace Owens threaten to sue each other in heated Twitter row

Cardi B and Candace Owens have both warned they’ll be taking legal action against each other following a heated online exchange.

Cardi B and Candace Owens have been embroiled in a Twitter feud and now both parties have threatened to sue the other.

It all started when Candace joined Fox News to discuss the ‘Up’ rapper’s Grammy performance of ‘WAP’ with Megan Thee Stallion and slammed it, calling it “an attack on American values”.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion accused of 'promoting prostitution'

It wasn’t long before Cardi saw the clip herself and took to Twitter to “thank Candy” for boosting her performance’s views on YouTube following the Fox News discussion.

Cardi then went on to comment about the “downfall of America” being attributed to more political factors.

Cardi B performed 'WAP' at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

Candace soon replied and criticised the mother-of-one’s ability to be a role model to young women, branding her Grammys performance “disgusting”.

After a lot of back and forth, things only became more heated after Candace threatened to sue Cardi for posting a Photoshopped tweet in which it read that her husband “cheated on her with her brother”.

The ‘Bodak Yellow” hitmaker then claimed the tweet wasn’t Photoshopped, resulting in Candy saying she’d “100% be suing” her for “slander” against her brother.

Soon after, Cardi hit back and threatened to countersue the political commentator for claiming she “and her team” Photoshopped the tweet in the first place.

Not you being mad at me for WHAT YOU TWEETED AND is published on public blogs .I ain’t made it up honey Google it yourself 😩😩😩 https://t.co/ODmvVsUEbK pic.twitter.com/wrleB9Tx61 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Yes. Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can’t just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you’re upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance.

I‘ll keep you all posted. https://t.co/v2aisvQiOG — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

I’m going to sue candy for claiming I photoshopped a tweet that dozens of articles reported about back in November 2016z.First she claim me and my team photoshopped it now it was a fake tweet.Which one is it .Everyone is free to Google . https://t.co/XlIbC4fA7Y pic.twitter.com/YeAlgywlrF — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 16, 2021

Even following the threat of court action and numerous tweets later, the pair continued arguing, with Candace sharing a lengthy video on Instagram explaining her side of the story.

Cardi continued to defend her performance and her track with Meg in a number of tweets and went on to repost fan's tweets of support.

The pair are yet to make further comment on the legal action they threatened.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Cardi B News!