Cardi B's Nigerian citizenship request addressed by officials : "We can't wait to receive you"

6 January 2020, 16:03 | Updated: 6 January 2020, 16:05

Nigerian government officials have responded to Cardi B seeking to file for a Nigerian Citizenship on Twitter.

Cardi B recently took to Twitter to let her fans know that she wants to move to Nigeria. The 27-year-old rapstress declared she was filing for Nigerian citizenship over fears of a war.

On Saturday (Jan 4), the chairman of Nigeria's diaspora commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, responded to Cardi expressing she wants to live in Nigeria, on Twitter.

On Twitter, Abike wrote "@iamcardib As one in charge of the Diaspora for Ngr, We can’t wait to receive you again," she posted.

"Our doors are open, sister. And you need to talk a walk through the Door of Return in Badagry. It’s an indescribable experience."

The personal assistant to Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, jokingly used the situation to lightly settle the Nigeria vs. Ghana rivalry.

"Nigeria vs Ghana, case closed," he commented on Twitter.

The responses came after the "Money" rapper addressed memes circulating that was initially sparked from a serious conflict between the U.S and Iran.

The topic of a potential WWIII came after the United States conducted an airstrike which killed Iranian commander Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani.

Cardi responded to the Twitter memes, writing "Naaaaa these memes are f**kin 😅😅😩but sh*t ain’t no joke!" she posted.

She continued "Specially being from New York. Its sad this man is putting Americans live in danger.Dumbest move Trump did till date ...I’m filing for my Nigerian citizenship." Cardi also noted she would be picking her tribe.

What do you think of Cardi wanting to move to Nigeria ?

