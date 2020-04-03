Cardi B hospitalised after suffering "real bad stomach problems"

3 April 2020, 11:22

Cardi B was hospitalised earlier this week for stomach pains.
Cardi B was hospitalised earlier this week for stomach pains. Picture: Getty

The rapstress was admitted to hospital days after warning her followers about coronavirus.

Cardi B has revealed she was admitted to hospital earlier this week after suffering stomach pains.

Cardi B shares wild coronavirus theory claiming celebrities are being paid to test positive

The 'Bodak Yellow' rapstress wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Wednesday night, "Honestly, cause I been having some real bad stomach problems for four days, I went to the ER last night."

She added, "I’m feeling way better. Hopefully tomorrow I will feel no more pain." The rapper also posted photo of her hospital wristband showing the date of 31st March.

The rapstress tweeted about her stomach pains days before being admitted to hospital.
The rapstress tweeted about her stomach pains days before being admitted to hospital. Picture: Twitter
Cardi uploaded a photo of her hospital wristband after telling her fans she was suffering "bad stomach problems".
Cardi uploaded a photo of her hospital wristband after telling her fans she was suffering "bad stomach problems". Picture: Twitter

Cardi's decision to take herself to hospital wasn't likely to have been taken lightly, considering the current coronavirus epidemic, so her symptoms must have been pretty severe.

However, it was long before the rapper was back on social media. Days after her release from hospital, Cardi posted a Donald Duck meme about going back to sleep instead of waking up and cooking.

"Mood right f***in now," she captioned the picture. Despite many fans speculating whether or not Cardi was suffering from COVID-19, there is currently no evidence to suggest so.

